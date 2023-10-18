Veterans Day Event at NBHS

To the Community of North Baltimore:

On behalf of the North Baltimore High School National Honor Society, we invite all veterans, service members, and community members to join us in honoring our local veterans and active service members as we host our annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony on November 10th, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the auditeria at North Baltimore High School. We hope to see everyone there as we pay respect to all service members, from both past and present.

In our previous ceremonies we have featured veterans in a slideshow and we plan to do so again this year. For anyone interested in submitting new veterans or active service members to be honored in the slideshow, please email the following information to [email protected]:

A photo of the person

The branch in which they are serving/served

Their connection to North Baltimore

Any additional information you would like included (years of service, etc.)

In addition to hosting the ceremony, we are holding a clothing fundraiser in which we are selling veterans appreciation shirts. This year’s fundraiser will feature a white short sleeved t-shirt that can be ordered in both youth and adult sizes. All proceeds will be donated to the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539. If you are interested, order forms are available in the high school and elementary school office.

Once again, we ask that you please join us for our Veterans Day Ceremony on November 10th to recognize our local veterans and their commitment and sacrifices for our community and nation as a whole.

