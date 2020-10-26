VETERANS MEMORIAL PROJECT TAKES NEXT STEP

BOWLING GREEN, OH – October 26, 2020 – The Wood County Veterans Memorial project is taking another step forward. With over fifty percent of the $400,000 project goal raised in cash and additional in-kind work and product commitments from area business and trade unions, the committee is placing the order for the new and refurbished monuments detailed in the project plan. The first step will be to remove the existing monuments from the site on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The new World War I & II monuments will be quarried and crafted in Barre, Vermont, at the same quarry used for the original monument in 1950. The Korean War monument will also be shipped to Vermont where a new stone backdrop will be added, along with cleaning and polishing. The monuments for the Vietnam War and the Medal of Honor recipients will be cleaned locally. The completion date for having the new and cleaned monuments in the renovated site is the summer of 2021.

Fundraising for the balance of the project is ongoing, although it was slowed by the pandemic. Individuals, families, businesses and organizations making a gift of $2,500 or more will have their name placed on a recognition plaque to be installed in the Courthouse Atrium and all donors will receive a thank you for their support. Donations for the project may be made to the Bowling Green Community Foundation/Wood County Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1175, Bowling Green, OH 43402. If you want to make a pledge for payment in 2020 and 2021 or make a gift of stock please email Vmemorial@co.wood.oh.us and we will work with you on the details.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.