Veteran’s Slide Show Looking for Updates & Additions 2021-22

Hello community members!

Do you have any veterans or active service people you would like to add to the NHS Veterans Slideshow for the 2021-22 Veterans Event?

If so, please send the following information to Halie Inbody at halieinbody22@nbls.org:

A photo

Their name

The branch in which they served or are serving

Any other additional information you would like included (we may have to edit so it fits on the slide)

Please submit all photos and information by 5:00 pm Tuesday, November 9th. If you are unable to send an electronic copy of a photo, hard copies can be brought to Paula at the middle/high school for scanning and immediate return.

The slideshow will be shared on Facebook and the school website on Veterans Day.