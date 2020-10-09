Video Recipe: Savory Leek, California Raisin and Ricotta Tart

A Naturally Sweet Yet Savory Dish

(Culinary.net) Versatile recipes that make mealtime a cinch for busy families are one easy way to free up time for moments with loved ones.

This Savory Leek, Raisin and Ricotta Tart is a perfect example of a dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack or even if your family gets a craving for a breakfast-for-dinner swap. Prep time is minimal before simply baking in the oven 40 minutes, meaning you can have a meal ready in under an hour. Plus, because it makes 10 servings, you’ll have leftovers to help curb appetites later in the day.

To go along with the convenience and ease, it’s made using California raisins as a key ingredient. Dried in the California sunshine, they come by their sweetness naturally as a fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-sodium ingredient that can also be enjoyed on their own as a snack that packs nutritional value with 6% of the daily value for potassium and 7% of the daily value for fiber in each serving.

Find more recipes for meals from morning to night at calraisins.org.

Savory Leek, Raisin and Ricotta Tart

Servings: 10

1 pastry (9 inches, not in pie shell)

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 large leeks, chopped

1 cup California golden raisins

3 ounces diced smoked ham

15 ounces low-fat ricotta cheese

3 eggs

3 cups Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated

1 cup chopped fresh basil or arugula

Preheat oven to 375 F. Roll out pastry dough and press into 9-inch springform or tart pan. Bake 10 minutes.

In large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil. Add leeks and saute until browned, about 10 minutes. Add raisins and ham; cook 5 minutes.

In bowl, combine ricotta cheese, eggs and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese; whisk well. Add leek mixture and basil; stir well.

Spoon ricotta mixture into tart shell. Bake 40 minutes or until puffed, golden and set.