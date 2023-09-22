North Baltimore, Ohio

September 22, 2023 4:57 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Temporary
Logo
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Weekly Specials
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting

Video: Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Start Your Day Strong with this Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie
Making a delicious oatmeal smoothie has never been easier. Just six ingredients and a blender is all you need to make the perfect fruit-smoothie at home. Deliciously sweet and creamy this strawberry oatmeal smoothie makes for a healthy and filling breakfast or snack.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • 1 banana
  • 14 frozen strawberries
  • 1 cup soy milk
  • 1 ½ teaspoon sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Use blender to grind up oats.
  2. Add soy milk, strawberries, banana, vanilla extract and sugar then blend until smooth.
  3. Pour and serve.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website