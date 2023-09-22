Video: Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Start Your Day Strong with this Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Making a delicious oatmeal smoothie has never been easier. Just six ingredients and a blender is all you need to make the perfect fruit-smoothie at home. Deliciously sweet and creamy this strawberry oatmeal smoothie makes for a healthy and filling breakfast or snack.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

½ cup rolled oats

1 banana

14 frozen strawberries

1 cup soy milk

1 ½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Use blender to grind up oats. Add soy milk, strawberries, banana, vanilla extract and sugar then blend until smooth. Pour and serve.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net