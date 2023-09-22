Video: Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie

Start Your Day Strong with this Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie
Making a delicious oatmeal smoothie has never been easier. Just six ingredients and a blender is all you need to make the perfect fruit-smoothie at home. Deliciously sweet and creamy this strawberry oatmeal smoothie makes for a healthy and filling breakfast or snack.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 1 banana
- 14 frozen strawberries
- 1 cup soy milk
- 1 ½ teaspoon sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Use blender to grind up oats.
- Add soy milk, strawberries, banana, vanilla extract and sugar then blend until smooth.
- Pour and serve.
