View and Chew for February: “Shotgun Wedding”

On February 9th, plan on coming to the Virginia Theater for another FREE movie. This month the North Baltimore Public Library will be showing “Shotgun Wedding” starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The film is about how criminals hijack a couple’s destination wedding, and the bride and groom try to save their families.

The North Baltimore Rotary is co-sponsoring this event by providing a Valentine’s Gift Basket giveaway. All attendees will be entered for a chance to win the Valentine’s Gift Basket, including a $100 restaurant gift card and chocolates. So bring your Valentine out for a FREE movie and a chance to win a Valentine’s Gift Basket. The doors of the Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St., North Baltimore) will open at 5:15 pm, with the movie starting at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase. If you have any questions, please get in touch with the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.