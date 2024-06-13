“View and Chew” June FREE Movie

“Fore” June the FREE monthly movie is “The Long Game” starring Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, and Cheech Marin. The movie tells the story of 5 Mexican-American caddies, who out of love of the game, learn to play by building their own golf course in the South Texas desert. Having outdated equipment and no professional coaches, they went on to win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

The film is “A Field of Dreams” set in the world of Golf. Their inspiring triumph

overcame prejudice and broke barriers for many Latino PGA Golfers to follow.

The movie will be shown on Thursday, June 20th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.) The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.