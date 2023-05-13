North Baltimore, Ohio

“View and Chew” Movie for May: Supercell

North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE movie for May will be “Supercell,” showing on May 18th at the Virginia Theater located at 119 N. Main St.  It is the story of A teenage boy who runs away to follow his father’s footsteps, legendary storm chaser Bill Brody—starring Anne Heche, Skeet Ulrich, Daniel Dimer, and Alec Baldwin. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm, with the movie starting at 6 pm. Concessions will be available to purchase. If you have any questions, please contact the North Baltimore Library at 419-257-3621.

