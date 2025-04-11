North Baltimore, Ohio

April 11, 2025

“View and Chew” Next Wednesday, Sponsored by NB Public Library

 

It is time again for North Baltimore Public Library’s FREE monthly movie series View & Chew. For April we will be showing The Unbreakable Boy starring Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy.

            The premise of the movie is about a young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism who transforms everyone around him with his joyous, funny, and life-affirming world view.

            The movie will be shown on Wednesday, April 16th with a start time of 6 pm at The Virginia Theater (119 N. Main St.). The theater doors will open at 5:30 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. We look forward to seeing you there.

