“View and Chew” Returning to NB

The NB Library is excited to announce the return of the monthly movie matinee “View And Chew”, but at a new venue. The Library is partnering with The Virginia Theater in downtown North Baltimore to show the movies in the historic theater.



Each month will bring a new, FREE to the public, showing. The concession stand will be open with freshly popped popcorn, snacks, and drinks to purchase if you choose. The Library is looking forward to this partnership to provide patrons with a more authentic movie-going experience!



The first movie will be “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana on Thursday, Feb. 17. The doors of the theater will open at noon with the movie starting at 12:30 pm and a run time of 2 hours. Hope to see you at the movies!