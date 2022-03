This Thursday, March 17th the NB Library will be having its monthly movie matinee, View & Chew, at the Virginia Theater.

In honor of St. Patrick’s day we will be showing the Oscar nominated movie Belfast.

The doors open at noon and the movie starts at 12:30 pm.

Concession stand will be open to get some fresh hot popcorn, cold soda and sweet candy.

We hope to see you at the movie!