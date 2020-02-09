Village Accepting Applications

North Baltimore is a historic family-friendly community located in northwest Ohio about 15 miles south of Bowling Green and 12 miles north of Findlay, Ohio. The Village of North Baltimore provides both comprehensive water & sewer utility services. The Village is currently recruiting and accepting applications for the following position:

Utility Operator in our Water & Sewer Department – Under direction, operates water treatment plant; performs routine laboratory testing of water samples; operates wastewater treatment plant and performs maintenance and repair of water distribution system. Must be able to obtain a class B CDL, be willing to work a rotating shift on weekends, able to work some Holidays, and get Lab certification license. Wages dependent upon qualifications. Qualifications include, but are not limited to, completion of secondary education with training in water treatment plant operation or one (1) to two (2) years’ experience operating a water treatment plant or equivalent combination. Must be able to pass a background check and be subject to periodic drug and alcohol screening.

Interested applicants can pick up an employment application at 205 N. Main St. in North Baltimore or have one sent to them by contacting administrative staff at (419) 257 2394. A properly completed application, with references, must be submitted to the Village Administrator at the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872.