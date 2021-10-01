North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Approved Minutes from Special Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

 

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

 

Minutes

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

 

  1. Roll Call

Janet Goldner-Present, Bill Cook-Present, Tim Engard-Present, Mike Julien-Present, Aaron Patterson-Present, Mike Soltis-Present, Leisa Zeigler- Present

      III.      Motion to convene in executive session in accordance with O.R.C. Section

                  121.22(G)(1) to consider the employment of a public employee          

Mr. Patterson made motion to move into executive session at 5:31pm according to ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider employment. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

 

  1.  Motion to adjourn the executive session and reconvene into the Special Council

                  meeting.

                  Resume at 5:50 PM

 

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Josh Long to serve in a “Superintendent in Training” capacity through December 17, 2021 at his current rate of pay of $21.80/hr. Mr. Long will be promoted to the full-time DPW Superintendent position with the starting rate of $25.43/hr beginning December 18, 2021. At this time his 6-month probationary period begins.  Then on June 18, 2021 a salary review will be done. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

 

  1. V.      Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                  of the Whole

 

                        Mr. Cook made the motion to adjourn. Second by Ms. Ziegler. All approved.

                       

 

 

 

 

