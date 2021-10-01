Village Approved Minutes from Special Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Minutes
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Janet Goldner-Present, Bill Cook-Present, Tim Engard-Present, Mike Julien-Present, Aaron Patterson-Present, Mike Soltis-Present, Leisa Zeigler- Present
III. Motion to convene in executive session in accordance with O.R.C. Section
121.22(G)(1) to consider the employment of a public employee
Mr. Patterson made motion to move into executive session at 5:31pm according to ORC 121.22 (G)(1) to consider employment. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
- Motion to adjourn the executive session and reconvene into the Special Council
meeting.
Resume at 5:50 PM
Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire Josh Long to serve in a “Superintendent in Training” capacity through December 17, 2021 at his current rate of pay of $21.80/hr. Mr. Long will be promoted to the full-time DPW Superintendent position with the starting rate of $25.43/hr beginning December 18, 2021. At this time his 6-month probationary period begins. Then on June 18, 2021 a salary review will be done. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.
- V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
Mr. Cook made the motion to adjourn. Second by Ms. Ziegler. All approved.