Village Brush Drop-Off This Saturday

Street Department 419-257-2394
Dept. of Public Works, Superintendent: Josh Long
BRUSH PICKUP AND DROP OFF
Resident Drop-off Schedule
Drop brush behind the public works building between 8 & 11 am.
Proof of residency is required.
The 3rd (third) Saturday in:
April, June 18, July, September, October
The North Baltimore Brush Pickup and Drop off program is for weather-related and trimmed brush, for North Baltimore residents only. Brush from a contracted tree removal/trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owner’s responsibility.
—–
Pick up Schedule (next pick-up in August 2022)
Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in Village right of way.
The 3rd (third) Monday in:
May, coming in August, November
The Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6’x6’,
larger piles should be referred to a contractor.
