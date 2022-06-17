Village Brush Drop-Off This Saturday

Street Department 419-257-2394

Dept. of Public Works, Superintendent: Josh Long

BRUSH PICKUP AND DROP OFF

Resident Drop-off Schedule

Drop brush behind the public works building between 8 & 11 am.

Proof of residency is required.

The 3rd (third) Saturday in:

April, June 18, July, September, October

The North Baltimore Brush Pickup and Drop off program is for weather-related and trimmed brush, for North Baltimore residents only. Brush from a contracted tree removal/trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owner’s responsibility.

—–

Pick up Schedule (next pick-up in August 2022)

Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in Village right of way.

The 3rd (third) Monday in:

May, coming in August, November

The Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6’x6’,

larger piles should be referred to a contractor.

