Village Brush Pick-up is Monday, Aug. 15

Dept. of Public Works, Superintendent: Josh Long

BRUSH PICKUP AND DROP OFF

Pick up Schedule

Public Works employees will pick up brush placed in Village right of way.

The 3rd (third) Monday in May, August 15th, November

The North Baltimore Brush Pickup and Drop-off program is for weather-related and trimmed brush, for North Baltimore residents only. Brush from a contracted tree removal/trimming project on a resident’s property will be the owner’s responsibility.

The Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6’x6’, larger piles should be referred to a contractor.

No brush will be picked up by village employees that consist of thorns, poison ivy, poison oak, trash or yard waste.

The Village employees will accept and remove no more than one pile of brush, no more than 6 feet long and 6 feet wide.

Upcoming – Leaf pickup: Mid-October until Mid-December

Please place leaves in clear bags at the curbside for pick up.

The Village will supply you with TEN FREE BAGS per address

The bags may be picked up at the Village Office.

Additional bags may be purchased for 5 bags/$1

FYI – VILLAGE WIDE TRASH PICK UP 2023

This trash pick-up will be for one day only. Monday, June 13, 2022

A list of accepted items will be on the Village website. www.northbaltimore.org

Informal Community Garage Sales will be the weekend of June 11th.

The Village Administrator is in the office daily. Please stop in with questions or concerns. Please call 419.257.2394 or email nbadmin@northbaltimore.net

The following schedule shall apply –

WE ARE HERE: On the 3rd Monday in August (AUG. 15) – Public work employees will pick up brush placed in the boulevard throughout the village.

If you have questions about Village of NB operations/policies

contact the Village Office – at 419-257-2394