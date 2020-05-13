NBX WaterShedsun
Village Brush Pick Up Reminder Message

Monthly Village Brush Pick Up Reminder Message

Don’t forget Monday, May 18, 2020 (Third Monday of May) is one of three Monthly (May, Aug. Oct.) “Brush Pick Up” date for trimmed brush from a North Baltimore resident’s property only.

Brush Piles

Remember the brush should not be larger than 6” in diameter. Piles should be neatly stacked, with cut ends curbside, with no lawn waste, poison ivy, or thorns, and need to be placed at the curb by 7:00a.m.

Please remember the Village will only pick up piles that measure a maximum of 6×6 feet. Larger piles should be referred to a contractor.

Also, don’t forget the Village has scheduled a ONE DAY only Village Wide TRASH pick-Up for JUNE 15th.

