Village Committee of the Whole Meeting: 2/8/ 22

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The Committee of the Whole met in Village Council Chambers last Tuesday with a full house in attendance.

The meeting was called to order at 5:30 by Village Council President Leisa Zeigler.

Zeigler called on former Councilman Ty Carles who just wanted to give praises to the Public Works Department Street Laborers for their “Quick, efficient job of cleaning up after the recent snowstorm. They did a great job,” said Carles.

Next, the “Pinning” ceremony for the two new Sergeants for the North Baltimore Police Department took place. After Chief David Lafferty gave a brief description of their new titles and responsibilities, they received their “Sergeant Pin” from a family representative. Administrative Sergeant Mandy Slane was pinned by her sister Melissa DeSmith, with her sister Kyle Main watching. Road Sergeant Tyler Nagy was pinned by his wife Haley Nagy. Both were also congratulated by Paula Beaupry, Chair of the Public Safety Committee and by Mayor Goldner.

From that point in the meeting, things returned to what was a “normal” Committee of the Whole meeting.

Public Safety (Paula Beaupry, Chair) Congratulations to the two new Sergeants-Mandy Slane, Administrative Sergeant (20 years of service for the police department) and Tyler Nagy, Road Sergeant (8 years of service for the police department)

Public Utilities (Mike Julien, Chair) Director Brian Roberts talked about the progress on the new water tower on East Water Street. He estimated they will be ready to begin filling it by the end of May. He also expects the old, unused tower on Jewett Ave. will come down in late September. Mr. Roberts also gave kudos to the hard-working crews, and spirit of cooperation that took place during the recent snowstorm clean-up. “Thank you to Henry Township for letting us borrow their backhoe. Ours is no longer working and we could not find one to rent, and we couldn’t have gotten the snow out of the middle of main street without them. Also, he shared a big Thank You to Kelley’s Car Dealership, and the NB Schools for allowing the village to move the big piles onto their properties while the crews made the back-and forth trips with the dump truck to remove the snow from downtown.



The Public Utilities and Public Works Departments worked together, along with Henry Township to get the plowing/cleanup done. The two Village Departments are also looking to work together to replace the 27-year-old backhoe.

Public Works (Leisa Zeigler , Chair) The Chair complimented both departments plus the township on their collaborative efforts.

Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review (Tim Pelton, Chair) Mr. Pelton asked about policy for hiring practices and interviewing candidates for administrative positions. A brief discussion followed.

Economic and Community Development (Dee Hosmer, Chair) No concerns currently

Finance and Technology (Bill Cook) Mr. Cook talked about finances, related to fines paid to the village

Former Council Member and Village Clerk Rick VanMooy was present to give a presentation to the Council. He has formed a Campaign Committee for the .05% Income tax. It is named Citizens Supporting North Baltimore and is registered with the Ohio Secretary of State Office via the Wood County Board of Elections.