Village Council 05/21/24 Meeting Report-Part 2

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

As promised–Part 2 of Village Council Report from the May 21st meeting, plus Committee of the Whole “discussions”

Here is more info from the May 21st meeting that I attended, but haven’t had time to write about. Sorry for the delay and thanks for your patience! (one of these days I’m going to have to slow down from too many projects going on in my life)

(Part 1 was shared here on the NBXpress on 05/22/2024-you can follow this link to read it, if interested: Village Met Tuesday 05/21/24 for Last Scheduled Council Meeting for May – TheNBXpress.com

Village Administrators Report–2 pages:

Village Finance Officer Report of Bank Reconciliation:

Mr. Swartz reported that generally, the income tax continues to be “coming in strong” and the “investment income is good.” He also reminded the Council that the deadline to file for a tax levy request to be put on the ballot for the next election is August 7th. The current “Road Levy (aka Street Levy)” is expiring this year!

Some of the info mentioned at the meeting, concerning NB and our roads and bridges, and how they are funded:

-The “Broadway” project is a $2.3 million project

-There are 19 miles of roads for the village to maintain in North Baltimore

-The Street Levy money that comes in per year is around $109,000, which is about enough money to maintain/improve 2 BLOCKS

-The cost to get the Water Street Bridge reopened is estimated at $2 million.

-Mayor Patterson stated, “We are so grateful for Village Administrator Chase Fletcher. He has helped bring in $4 million dollars in the last couple of years for our roads!”

– People don’t seem to know the village needs to provide “matching funds” (We must match the amount being given to us) for many grants

-Around 70% of the Village Income Tax collected comes from people who DON’T live here.

Other items shared during May meetings including the Committee of the Whole, which is a “working” open discussion where no actual legislation is conducted, included:

-Restroom upgrades/shower needed for EMS use. Bids received. Discussion added to consider a “portable shower system” that could be located outside the current building.

-Recently, the Council has had the skateboard park removed from the Village Park, because it was in disrepair, without funds to upgrade it, plus reports that it wasn’t being used regularly. Also, Sheetz has offered to donate dirt being removed from their project/property to the Village to use for a Sledding Hill in the park, which is another project Council has been talking about for a couple of months. Additionally, they are looking for a way to make a “Splash Pad” a reality in the park, too. (Stay tuned for updates)

-Mr. Fletcher shared he had someone from Sheetz tell him their anticipated completion date is “before Christmas”

– Village attorney Mr. Jeff Dennis shared he is still waiting for the police car repair to be completed.

-Several mentions of the Village’s lack of updates and information on their website were talked about. Also, the date for the one-day-only Village Wide Trash Pick-up is MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2024. (It is incorrect on the 2024 Village Newsletter)

-As the Council got to the portion of the meeting to approve legislation, Council Member Paula Beaupry asked the members to reconsider their votes as they voted on legislation (Third and final reading) on an ordinance prohibiting adult use cannabis processing, cultivation, retail dispensaries, or other businesses intending to process, provide, or sell cannabis as defined in section 3780 of the Ohio Revised Code. Ms. Beaupry informed the members she had been researching the information provided about this legislation, and learned that up to 36% of tax money brought in from cannabis related sales can potentially come back to the Village. After a lengthy discussion, the members voted (4-1, Mr. Engard was absent) to table the issue so they can better learn about the topic in more depth.

**The Village has traditionally reduced their meeting schedule during the Summer months of June, July, and August. They decided to meet only on the FIRST TUESDAY of these months at 5:30pm. Committee of the Whole will be the second Tuesday of the Month at 5:30pm, if needed.**