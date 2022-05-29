Village Council: 5/17/22 SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE May 17, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _17__ day of __May___ 2022, as ______Ordinance 2022-01_________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING ALL ACTIONS NECESSARY TO ENTER INTO A COMMMUNITY REINVESTMENT AREA AGREEMENT WITH HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE INC.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Ord 2022-01___ passed by Council on___May__17_____, approved by the Mayor on ____May 17______ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __May____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk