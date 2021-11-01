Village Council Agenda

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2480 317 0857

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 5:30 PM

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Letters and Communication Administrative Reports

` Finance Officer: report not required

EMS Chief: report not required

Fire Chief: report not required

Police Chief: report not required

Utility Director: report not required

DPW Superintendent: report not required

Village Administrator: report submitted

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 20

Ordinance 2021 – 21

Ordinance 2021 – 22

Second Readings: Resolution 26 – 2021

Resolution 27-2021

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Copy of the adopted Comprehensive Services Extension Agreement with Todd Dickerson for review and discussion

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

ORDINANCE 2021 – 20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH

BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE

OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Other New Business

Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the Bills

XIII. Adjournment