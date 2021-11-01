North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council Agenda

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2480 317 0857

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

 

  1. Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

 

     III.      Approval of the Minutes

                                                                                                                 

  1.        Letters and Communication
  2.       Administrative Reports

`                 Finance Officer:  report not required

EMS Chief:           report not required

Fire Chief:             report not required

Police Chief:         report not required                      

Utility Director:    report not required

DPW Superintendent:       report not required        

Village Administrator:      report submitted

 

Clerk:                                First Readings:         Ordinance 2021 – 20   

                                                                           Ordinance 2021 – 21   

                                                                           Ordinance 2021 – 22

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        

                                          Second Readings:    Resolution 26 – 2021   

                                                                Resolution 27-2021                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

                                                                             

                                          Third Readings:     

 

                                                                                                                                                       

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:    

                              

  1. Standing Committees

   

      Economic and Community Development

  • Copy of the adopted Comprehensive Services Extension Agreement with Todd Dickerson for review and discussion

 

Public Safety

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

 

      Public Works                    

 

      Public Utilities

 

      Finance and Technology

 

VII.   New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

   

ORDINANCE 2021 – 20       AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

 

                 ORDINANCE 2021-21      AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

                 THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH

                 BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

                 ORDINANCE 2021-22      AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

                 THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE

                 OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

 

   VIII.     Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021    A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

 

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021   A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

 

  1.     Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

  1.       Other New Business

 

  1.     Other Old Business

 

    XII.      Payment of the Bills

   XIII.     Adjournment

