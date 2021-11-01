Village Council Agenda

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2480 317 0857
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 5:30 PM
AGENDA
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Approval of the Minutes
- Letters and Communication
- Administrative Reports
` Finance Officer: report not required
EMS Chief: report not required
Fire Chief: report not required
Police Chief: report not required
Utility Director: report not required
DPW Superintendent: report not required
Village Administrator: report submitted
Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 20
Ordinance 2021 – 21
Ordinance 2021 – 22
Second Readings: Resolution 26 – 2021
Resolution 27-2021
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
- Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
- Copy of the adopted Comprehensive Services Extension Agreement with Todd Dickerson for review and discussion
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2021 – 20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT
ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING
THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH
BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING
THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE
OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT
VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.
RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
- Other New Business
- Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the Bills
XIII. Adjournment