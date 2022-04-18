Village Council Agenda for 4/19/22

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

April 19, 2022

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the April 5, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: submitted

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator: submitted

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

On hold: Ordinance 2021-01

ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.

First Readings:

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

-Lot Combination

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

-Vacation Update List

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)

-Water Tower Update

Finance and Technology (Cook)

-Citizens Supporting NB

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills