Village Council Agenda for 4/19/22

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
April 19, 2022
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the April 5, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: submitted
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator: submitted
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
On hold: Ordinance 2021-01
ORDINANCE 2022-01 AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD.
First Readings:
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
-Lot Combination
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
-Vacation Update List
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)
-Water Tower Update
Finance and Technology (Cook)
-Citizens Supporting NB
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills