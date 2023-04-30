Village Council Agenda for 5/2/23 Meeting

The following agenda has been provided by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher, for the upcoming regularly scheduled meeting on May 2, 2023 at 5:30pm.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
May 2, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the April 18, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
Andrew Kalmar from the Wood County Park District
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: AUTOMATIC MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT FOR FIRE PROTECTION
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings:
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2023-05
Resolution 11-2023
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Public Works (Cook)
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY
RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business- geese (Hosmer)
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment