Village Council Agenda for 5/2/23 Meeting

The following agenda has been provided by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher, for the upcoming regularly scheduled meeting on May 2, 2023 at 5:30pm.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

May 2, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ______, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the April 18, 2023 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)

Andrew Kalmar from the Wood County Park District

V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: AUTOMATIC MUTUAL AID AGREEMENT FOR FIRE PROTECTION

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

Clerk:

First Readings:

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2023-05

Resolution 11-2023

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

Public Works (Cook)

Public Utilities (Pelton)

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY



RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05



XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business- geese (Hosmer)

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment