Village Council Agenda for First Meeting of 2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

At

Village Chambers

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________.

III. Election of the President of Council

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

Ms/Mr. ________________made a motion to elect _________________as President of Council. Second by _______________.

IV. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor

V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers

VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as

presented

VII. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the December 20, 2022____ meeting. Second by ____________.

VIII. Letters and Communications/Public Participation

IX. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: no report due; bills enclosed

EMS Chief: no report due

Fire Chief: no report due

Police Chief: no report due

Utility Director: no report due

DPW Superintendent: no report due

Village Administrator: submitted

Clerk:

First Readings:

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-17

Resolution 21-2022

Resolution 22-2022

Resolution 23-2022

Resolution 24-2022

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

X. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

XI. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



XII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES



RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

XIII. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XIV. Other New Business

XV. Other Old Business

XVI. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 123,144.54. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XVII. Adjournment

Source: KAthi Bucher, Village Clerk of North Baltimore, Ohio