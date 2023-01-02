North Baltimore, Ohio

January 2, 2023 6:38 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update

Village Council Agenda for First Meeting of 2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

At

Village Chambers

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

5:30 PM

 

AGENDA

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

 

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________.  Second by Mr/s ___________. 

 

III.             Election of the President of Council

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________

 

Ms/Mr. ________________made a motion to elect _________________as President of Council. Second by _______________.

 

IV.             Assignment of Committees by the Mayor

      

      V.        Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers

 

VI.      Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as               

            presented

 

     VII.      Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the    December 20, 2022____ meeting.  Second by ____________. 

 

VIII.   Letters and Communications/Public Participation

 

IX.      Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:    no report due; bills enclosed

EMS Chief:           no report due

Fire Chief:             no report due

Police Chief:         no report due

Utility Director:    no report due

DPW Superintendent:       no report due

Village Administrator:      submitted

 

Clerk:                

    First Readings:                                           

                                                                Second Readings:               Ordinance 2022-17

                                                                                                            Resolution 21-2022

                                                                                                            Resolution 22-2022

                                                                                                            Resolution 23-2022

                                                                                                            Resolution 24-2022

                                              Third Readings:      

                                                                              

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:

 

X.        Standing Committees

      Economic and Community Development

 

Public Safety

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

 

      Public Works                    

 

      Public Utilities

 

      Finance and Technology

 

XI.      New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 

XII.    Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2022-17     AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
                            

RESOLUTION 21-2022     A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

 

RESOLUTION 22-2022   A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

 

RESOLUTION 23-2022   A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

                                  

RESOLUTION 24-2022    A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

 

 

XIII.    Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

XIV.    Other New Business

 

XV.     Other Old Business

 

XVI.    Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 123,144.54.  Second by   Mr/s ___________.
 

XVII.  Adjournment

 

Source: KAthi Bucher, Village Clerk of North Baltimore, Ohio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website