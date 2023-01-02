Village Council Agenda for First Meeting of 2023

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
At
Village Chambers
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook-_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
III. Election of the President of Council
Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________
Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________
Nomination: _________________ nominated ___________________
Ms/Mr. ________________made a motion to elect _________________as President of Council. Second by _______________.
IV. Assignment of Committees by the Mayor
V. Drawing of Seating Assignments for Councilmembers
VI. Approval of the Mayor’s appointments to commissions and committees as
presented
VII. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular meeting minutes of the December 20, 2022____ meeting. Second by ____________.
VIII. Letters and Communications/Public Participation
IX. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: no report due; bills enclosed
EMS Chief: no report due
Fire Chief: no report due
Police Chief: no report due
Utility Director: no report due
DPW Superintendent: no report due
Village Administrator: submitted
Clerk:
First Readings:
Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-17
Resolution 21-2022
Resolution 22-2022
Resolution 23-2022
Resolution 24-2022
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
X. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
XI. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
XII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME
RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.
RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
XIII. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XIV. Other New Business
XV. Other Old Business
XVI. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 123,144.54. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XVII. Adjournment
Source: KAthi Bucher, Village Clerk of North Baltimore, Ohio