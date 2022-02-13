North Baltimore, Ohio

February 13, 2022

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

Village Council Agenda for Tuesday, 2/15/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 15, 2022

5:30 PM

Provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher

AGENDA

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-___, Paula Beaupry-____, Bill Cook- ____, Dee Hosmer -____, Mike Julien-____, Tim Pelton- ____, Leisa Zeigler -_____

 

III.       Approval of the Minutes
              Minutes February 1, 2022

                  Motion by ________________________

                  Second by ________________________

 

IV.             Public Participation (5min limit)
 

V.                Letters and Communications

 

VI.             Administrative Reports

 

Finance Officer: submitted

 

EMS Chief:

 

Fire Chief:

 

Police Chief:   submitted

 

Utility Director:

 

DPW Superintendent:

 

Village Administrator:      Report

 

Clerk:              Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled      

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000        

  

                                              First Readings:     RESOLUTION 02-2022  

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

                                              Second Readings:  

                                                                              

                                              Third Readings:     

 

 

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:      State of the Village Address

 

VII.          Standing Committees

   

      Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer)

 

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)

            -Hiring procedure

            -Employee Salary

 

      Public Works (Ms. Zeigler)

 

      Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)

 

      Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)

 

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
 
RESOLUTION 02-2022   A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

XI.             Other New Business

 

XII.          Other Old Business

 

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Motion by ________________________ to pay the bills totaling _$122,016.37__. Second by ________________________.

 

XIV.        Adjournment

