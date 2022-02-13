Village Council Agenda for Tuesday, 2/15/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
February 15, 2022
5:30 PM
Provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-___, Paula Beaupry-____, Bill Cook- ____, Dee Hosmer -____, Mike Julien-____, Tim Pelton- ____, Leisa Zeigler -_____
III. Approval of the Minutes
Minutes February 1, 2022
Motion by ________________________
Second by ________________________
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: submitted
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: submitted
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: Report
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings: RESOLUTION 02-2022
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: State of the Village Address
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer)
Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)
-Hiring procedure
-Employee Salary
Public Works (Ms. Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)
Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
RESOLUTION 02-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Motion by ________________________ to pay the bills totaling _$122,016.37__. Second by ________________________.
XIV. Adjournment