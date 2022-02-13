Village Council Agenda for Tuesday, 2/15/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 15, 2022

5:30 PM

Provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-___, Paula Beaupry-____, Bill Cook- ____, Dee Hosmer -____, Mike Julien-____, Tim Pelton- ____, Leisa Zeigler -_____

III. Approval of the Minutes

Minutes February 1, 2022

Motion by ________________________

Second by ________________________

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: submitted

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: submitted

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Report

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

First Readings: RESOLUTION 02-2022

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor: State of the Village Address

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer)

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton)

-Hiring procedure

-Employee Salary

Public Works (Ms. Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



RESOLUTION 02-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Motion by ________________________ to pay the bills totaling _$122,016.37__. Second by ________________________.

XIV. Adjournment