Village Council Agenda for Tuesday, 3/15/22

Here is the agenda for the North Baltimore Village Council meeting this Tuesday, March 15,2022, as provided from Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 15, 2022 5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______

Mr/s. ______ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ______. Second by Mr/s ______.

All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by _____________ to approve the Regular Meeting minutes of the March 1, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

Motion by _____________ to approve the Special Meeting minutes of the March 8, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)



V. Letters and Communications

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer:

EMS Chief

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:

Utility Director

DPW Superintendent

Village Administrator:

Clerk:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor: Hiring of new Village Administrator

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Public Works (Zeigler)

Public Utilities (Julien)

Finance and Technology (Cook)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Resolution 2022-02

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

XI. Other New Business

XII. Other Old Business

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 281,516.80. Second by Mr/s ___________.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved:

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor