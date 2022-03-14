Village Council Agenda for Tuesday, 3/15/22

Here is the agenda for the North Baltimore Village Council meeting this Tuesday, March 15,2022, as provided from Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
March 15, 2022 5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, – Here, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________,Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ______ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ______. Second by Mr/s ______.
All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the Regular Meeting minutes of the March 1, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
Motion by _____________ to approve the Special Meeting minutes of the March 8, 2022 meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief
Fire Chief:
Police Chief:
Utility Director
DPW Superintendent
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor: Hiring of new Village Administrator
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Public Works (Zeigler)
Public Utilities (Julien)
Finance and Technology (Cook)
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Resolution 2022-02
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 281,516.80. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved:
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor