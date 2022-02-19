Village Council: Approved Feb. Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES

February 1, 2022

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Minutes January 18, 2022

Motion by __Ms. Zeigler

Second by __Ms. Hosmer All approved

IV. Public Participation: nothing



V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook- praised Josh Long and his crew

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Mr. Swartz due back in March

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: submitted

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: update

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

-Liquor license renewal for The Drive Thru

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Winter Storm Warning; VA position-the candidate withdrew his name but has another name to interview

Josh Long- submitted Dan Kline to get a raise; 10 yrs-great worker, raise is over- due; great leader, move from maintenance worker I to II , merit increase; see Payroll Change Notice F-28.

Mr. Julien made a motion to increase his pay from $16.26 to $18.26 per hour per form F-28 beginning January 30, 2022. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

April Kepling, UC I- see form F-19a; Mayor is pleased with her; great job; pleasant

Ms. Zeigler made a motion recommending to hire April Kepling as F/T UC I per form F-19a for probation period of 6 months at the rate of $15.08 to increase to $15.58. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer) nothing

-Approval of the proposed Year 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services

Motion by __Mr. Cook_____

Second by __Ms. Zeigler___ All approved

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) nothing

Public Works (Ms. Zeigler) eagles at the Park; people friendly; Mr. Cook asked about a sledding hill for kids;

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)- water tower is going up/done April/May

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)- things to consider; can’t give ourselves a raise can for the next group; Ord enforcement-where does the fine money go? Police? Code Enforcement as a bonus?

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 01-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XI. Other New Business

Hire April Kepling as P/T substitute Utility Clerk I per form F-19a at a rate of $15.08/hr starting January 19, 2022.

Motion by Mr. Julien to hire April Kepling as P/T UC I. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 54,979.65. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

XIV. Executive Session

Mr. Julien made a motion to move into executive session at 6:04 per 122.22 (G1) Second by Mr. Cook. All Approved.

Return to regular session at 6:17 pm.

XV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:22 PM. Second by

Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved

__________________________

Kathi R. Bucher,

Clerk

Brian Zetts

Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner,

Mayor