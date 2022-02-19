Village Council: Approved Feb. Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
February 1, 2022
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Minutes January 18, 2022
Motion by __Ms. Zeigler
Second by __Ms. Hosmer All approved
IV. Public Participation: nothing
V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook- praised Josh Long and his crew
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: Mr. Swartz due back in March
EMS Chief: nothing
Fire Chief: nothing
Police Chief: submitted
Utility Director: nothing
DPW Superintendent: nothing
Village Administrator: update
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
-Liquor license renewal for The Drive Thru
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: Winter Storm Warning; VA position-the candidate withdrew his name but has another name to interview
Josh Long- submitted Dan Kline to get a raise; 10 yrs-great worker, raise is over- due; great leader, move from maintenance worker I to II , merit increase; see Payroll Change Notice F-28.
Mr. Julien made a motion to increase his pay from $16.26 to $18.26 per hour per form F-28 beginning January 30, 2022. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
April Kepling, UC I- see form F-19a; Mayor is pleased with her; great job; pleasant
Ms. Zeigler made a motion recommending to hire April Kepling as F/T UC I per form F-19a for probation period of 6 months at the rate of $15.08 to increase to $15.58. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer) nothing
-Approval of the proposed Year 2022 contract extension with Todd Dickerson for economic development consulting services
Motion by __Mr. Cook_____
Second by __Ms. Zeigler___ All approved
Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) nothing
Public Works (Ms. Zeigler) eagles at the Park; people friendly; Mr. Cook asked about a sledding hill for kids;
Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)- water tower is going up/done April/May
Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)- things to consider; can’t give ourselves a raise can for the next group; Ord enforcement-where does the fine money go? Police? Code Enforcement as a bonus?
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
None
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Resolution 01-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XI. Other New Business
Hire April Kepling as P/T substitute Utility Clerk I per form F-19a at a rate of $15.08/hr starting January 19, 2022.
Motion by Mr. Julien to hire April Kepling as P/T UC I. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XII. Other Old Business
Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 54,979.65. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
XIV. Executive Session
Mr. Julien made a motion to move into executive session at 6:04 per 122.22 (G1) Second by Mr. Cook. All Approved.
Return to regular session at 6:17 pm.
XV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:22 PM. Second by
Mr. Cook. All approved.
Approved
__________________________
Kathi R. Bucher,
Clerk
Brian Zetts
Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner,
Mayor