Village Council Approved Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

5:30 PM

Minutes

Moment of silence for 9-11

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Janet Goldner-Present, Bill Cook-Present, Tim Engard-Present, Mike Julien-Present, Aaron Patterson-Present, Mike Soltis-Present, Leisa Zeigler- Present

Approval of the Minutes

August 2, 2021- Mr. Patterson made a motion to accept the minutes for August 2, 2021. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

August 10, 2021- Mr. Patterson made a motion to accept the minutes for August 10, 2021. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Letters and Communication

Wood County is having a Veterans Memorial Saturday at 10am at the Court House.

Prayer Walk October 2 at 10 am

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator: report submitted

Economic Development- Todd Dickerson is working with Jobs Ohio; update at COTW; Misc-34 zoning permits, Natureworks application; Bridge grant application; TMACOG grant; Investing in Ohio; UV project; Road/bridge projects

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 18 – 2021 P

Resolution 19 – 2021 P

Resolution 20 – 2021

Resolution 21 – 2021 P

Second Readings: Resolution 16 – 2021

Ordinance 2021 – 18

Third Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 14 P

Ordinance 2021 – 15 P

Ordinance 2021 – 16 P

Ordinance 2021 – 17 P

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor:

– recommend the promotion of Joshua Long to the DPW Superintendent

Position—discussion, executive session at the end to discuss

– Village Trick or Treat will be held on Sunday Oct. 31 from 6:00 p.m. until

7:30 pm

Halloween Parade will be Saturday Oct. 30 starting at 7:00 pm.

IHOP might be a delay in opening

Standing Comm

Economic and Community Development- Todd Dickerson at COTW

Public Safety-2 Sgt’s, handout, pay rate

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

handout of proposed Sergeant positions in the Police Department

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt the administrative and road sergeant job descriptions. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Public Works

handout of Public Works Superintendent job description

Mr. Cook was concerned about a pot hole that had not been taken care of. Mr. Swartz to check for the work order in the office. Aug. 26th.

Lights at the round-a-bout aren’t fixed yet

Public Utilities

discussion on new water tower logo designs (please see handouts)

request approval for the purchase of two (2) replacement Wallace & Tiernan vacuum regulators for the Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $7,820.00

Mr. Patterson made a motion to purchase 2 vacuum regulators for the Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $7.820.00. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Finance and Technology- EMS agreement with the twps.; denied for the USDA grant (we have sufficient funds); software is working well; dump truck

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 18-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

Resolution 18-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 18 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH DIXON ENGINEERING AND INSPECTION SERVICES FOR SHOP OBSERVATION AND NEW CONSTRUCTION OBSERVATION FOR THE 500,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK PROJECT AT A COST OF $61,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 19-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 19-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 19 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE OHIO PUBLIC WORKS COMMISSION ROUND 36 STATE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND/OR LOCAL TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM(S) AND TO EXECUTE CONTRACTS AS REQUIRED AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Resolution 20-2021 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 20-201 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 20-2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 21-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Resolution 21-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 21 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF A 2021 CHEVROLET TAHOE PPV POLICE CRUISER AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $49,239.00

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 16-2021 by number and title only f or its second reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Resolution 16-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 16 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXTEND THE DESIGN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH POGGEMEYER DESIGN GROUP TO INCLUDE ENGINEERING INSPECTION AND RESIDENT PROJECT REPRESENTATION SERVICES FOR THE 500,000 GALLON WATER STORAGE TANK AND WATER LINE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AT A COST OF $58,950

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-18 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Ordinance 2021-18 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 18 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR

TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER, AN EASEMENT

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-14 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Ordinance 2021-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 14 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-15 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2021-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 15 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-16 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-16 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 16 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2021, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-17 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr.Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SIDEWALK INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Other New Business– nothing

Other Old Business– nothing

Mr. Patterson made a motion to move into executive session per ORC 121.(G)(21) AT 7:23 for discussion of personnel. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Return to regular session at 8:05 pm

XII. Payment of the Bills

Mr. Julien made a motion to pay the bills in the sum of $899,911.29. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIII. Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 8:10. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved ____________________ ___________________________

Mayor

___________________________

Clerk