Village Council Approved Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

5:30 PM

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor called the meeting to order at 5:35 pm and led the pledge.

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Patterson-Absent, Mr. Soltis-Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson made by Mr. Cook, Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Mr. Cook made a motion to approve the minutes from the October 19, 2021 meeting. Second by Mr. Julien All approved.

Letters and Communication

Mr. Cook brought up the old meat locker building in town as a possibility to purchase and use. Not for sale. Mr. Soltis mentioned the building by I75 as a rental/EMS/other; Can’t lease it, there are rules to follow.

Administrative Reports

` Finance Officer: report not required

EMS Chief: report not required -Chief reported they lost an engine in one of the ambulances; opportunity to purchase a demo one, need a deposit- cost $130,000.00-need done by next Tuesday. In a crunch, need to move on it.

Mr. Julien made a motion to authorize Mr. Swartz to engage in pursuit of the EMS vehicle. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Fire Chief: report not required

Police Chief: report not required

Utility Director: report not required

DPW Superintendent: report not required

Village Administrator: Economic Development-purchase agreement executed; Misc-40 zoning permits; TMACOG recommended E Water Street reconstruction project; “investing in Ohio” grant; OPWC round 36 grant; Meeting for the UV disinfectant project; LSL nomination. Road and Bridge-preliminary scope of the design of the Eagleville Road bridge reconstruction/begin 2025; Wholesale Water Agreement-NWSD bid the distribution line scope of work January 2022-complete by December 2022.

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 20

Ordinance 2021 – 21

Ordinance 2021 – 22

Second Readings: Resolution 26 – 2021

Resolution 27 – 2021

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel: working on projects

Mayor: Reporting the Police Department hit with COVID-resignation; chief moving here; raised salary scale, so did everyone else around us; will need to pay OT to cover the situation.

With regret. Letter of resignation from Mr. Brillhart. November 19 will be his last day. Interim search, will be reaching out to someone, a retired Administrator. We have enjoyed Mr. Brillhart, he has kept our projects going, has worked well with the staff, he stepped right in when he got here. We need to move forward. Mr. Julien acknowledged Mr. Brillhart.

Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development -Zeigler

Copy of the adopted Comprehensive Services Extension Agreement with Todd Dickerson for review and discussion

Talked some about his agreement, need to decide if we are to renew it. He has gotten a few things going for us. Takes time.

Public Safety -Soltis

-EMS vehicle; election tonight

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review -Julien

-Code enforcement handout- review it, talk about it later

Public Works-Cook

-entertain a name for the Park on Broadway; any applications for Mr. Long’s position? interviews tomorrow, Mr. Long and Wickard involved? Team hire

Public Utilities -Patterson

-water tower, Main Street better, moving forward

Finance and Technology -Engard

-nothing

VII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Soltis made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-20 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2021-20 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-21 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2021-21 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH

BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-22 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Ordinance 2021-22 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING

THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE

OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

VIII. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 26-2021 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 26-2021read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 27-2021 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 27-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

None

Other Old Business

None

XII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills in the amount of $233,586.53. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIII. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:12 pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Source: Village of North Baltimore Clerk, Kathi Bucher