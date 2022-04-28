Village Council Approved Minutes

These are the minutes approved by the Village Council, as presented by the Village Clerk.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING
April 5, 2022 MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve e the minutes of the March 15, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: Dennis Latowski- discuss improvements at the park and ball fields. Not here at this time
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: Bills only
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: no reports due
Police Chief: New hires David Fenstermaker, Andrew Burmeister
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire David Fenstermaker as a P/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire Andrew Burmeister as F/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Dennis Latowski- submitted paperwork/packet; Old girls softball field, Old HS field; can the village donate some money? Donated $1500. Health dept comes, permits due, t-ball field needs redone, doing fund raising
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to donate $2500 towards the NBYL. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: Water St. bridge, Eagleville Road, NBHS, training
Clerk: nothing
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-01
Second Readings:
Third Readings
Appointed Legal counsel: nothing
Mayor: Juneteenth- discussion; this holiday isn’t in the budget, State Holiday
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)
Met with Mr. Dickerson has a game plan; developers are interested, market analysis done, get Mr. Dickerson’s contract
Public Safety (Beaupry)
New vehicles are here and up and running, EMS busy, Police busy, Firetruck levy renewal
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)
Nothing
Public Works (Zeigler)
Filling potholes, cleaning streets, trimming trees
Public Utilities (Julien)
Water tower-welding is being done, large crane coming in
Finance and Technology (Cook)
Camera’s, RR issue, Sat.-going door to door for the levy-Monday at 4 at the HS, taping being done
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 for its first reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2022-01 ready by number and title only by the mayor
ORDINANCE 2022-01
AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
None
XII. Other Old Business
None
Mr. Latowski asked what they are going to do about parking at the ballfields since the new tower has taken away most of the parking area.
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 219,123.99. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
XIV. Executive Session
Ms. Beaupry made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:42 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved
Return to Regular Session
XV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 7:02 PM. Second by
Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Approved
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor