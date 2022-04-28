Village Council Approved Minutes

These are the minutes approved by the Village Council, as presented by the Village Clerk.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

April 5, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve e the minutes of the March 15, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: Dennis Latowski- discuss improvements at the park and ball fields. Not here at this time



V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Bills only

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: no reports due

Police Chief: New hires David Fenstermaker, Andrew Burmeister

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire David Fenstermaker as a P/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire Andrew Burmeister as F/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Dennis Latowski- submitted paperwork/packet; Old girls softball field, Old HS field; can the village donate some money? Donated $1500. Health dept comes, permits due, t-ball field needs redone, doing fund raising

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to donate $2500 towards the NBYL. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: Water St. bridge, Eagleville Road, NBHS, training

Clerk: nothing

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-01

Second Readings:

Third Readings

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Juneteenth- discussion; this holiday isn’t in the budget, State Holiday

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Met with Mr. Dickerson has a game plan; developers are interested, market analysis done, get Mr. Dickerson’s contract

Public Safety (Beaupry)

New vehicles are here and up and running, EMS busy, Police busy, Firetruck levy renewal

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

Nothing

Public Works (Zeigler)

Filling potholes, cleaning streets, trimming trees

Public Utilities (Julien)

Water tower-welding is being done, large crane coming in

Finance and Technology (Cook)

Camera’s, RR issue, Sat.-going door to door for the levy-Monday at 4 at the HS, taping being done

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 for its first reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-01 ready by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2022-01

AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

None

XII. Other Old Business

None

Mr. Latowski asked what they are going to do about parking at the ballfields since the new tower has taken away most of the parking area.

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 219,123.99. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

XIV. Executive Session



Ms. Beaupry made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:42 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved

Return to Regular Session

XV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 7:02 PM. Second by

Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor