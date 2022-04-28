North Baltimore, Ohio

April 28, 2022 5:37 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Logo
Positions Available with WCCOA
Ol’ Jenny
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
3 panel GIF
2022.03.25 Update website
Weekly Specials

Village Council Approved Minutes

These are the minutes approved by the Village Council, as presented by the Village Clerk.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

April 5, 2022 MINUTES

 

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
 

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

 

II.          Roll Call:
 

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

 
III.       Approval of the Minutes:
 

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve e the minutes of the March 15, 2022 meeting.  Second by Ms. Hosmer.  All approved.

 

IV.              Public Participation: Dennis Latowski- discuss improvements at the park and ball fields.  Not here at this time
 

V.                Letters and Communications:   none

 

VI.             Administrative Reports:

 

Finance Officer: Bills only

            EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:                               no reports due

Police Chief:   New hires David Fenstermaker, Andrew Burmeister

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire David Fenstermaker as a P/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to hire Andrew Burmeister as F/T Police Officer per form F19-a starting April 6 at a rate of $17.50. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

 

 

Dennis Latowski- submitted paperwork/packet; Old girls softball field, Old HS field; can the village donate some money? Donated $1500. Health dept comes, permits due, t-ball field needs redone, doing fund raising

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to donate $2500 towards the NBYL. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

 

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

 

Village Administrator: Water St. bridge, Eagleville Road, NBHS, training

 

Clerk: nothing

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000        

                             

        First Readings: ORDINANCE 2022-01

                                            Second Readings:

                                                                                Third Readings

 

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

 

Mayor: Juneteenth- discussion; this holiday isn’t in the budget, State Holiday

 

VII.          Standing Committees:

 

            Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Met with Mr. Dickerson has a game plan; developers are interested, market analysis done, get Mr. Dickerson’s contract

 

Public Safety (Beaupry)

New vehicles are here and up and running, EMS busy, Police busy, Firetruck levy renewal

 

            Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

            Nothing

 

            Public Works (Zeigler)

            Filling potholes, cleaning streets, trimming trees

 

            Public Utilities (Julien)

            Water tower-welding is being done, large crane coming in

 

            Finance and Technology (Cook)

Camera’s, RR issue, Sat.-going door to door for the levy-Monday at 4 at the HS, taping being done

           

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-01 for its first reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-01 ready by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2022-01

AN ORDINANCE REQUESTING APPROVAL OF A CRA APPLICATION FOR HANCOCK-WOOD ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. FOR A 15 YEAR 100% TAX ABATMENT ON THEIR PROPERTY AT 0 QUARRY ROAD

 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None

 

X.        Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

            None

 

XI.             Other New Business

None

 

        XII.    Other Old Business

            None

            Mr. Latowski asked what they are going to do about parking at the ballfields          since the new tower has taken away most of the parking area.

 

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 219,123.99.  Second by Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

 

XIV.        Executive Session
 

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:42 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.  Second by Ms. Hosmer.  All approved

 

Return to Regular Session

 

XV.           Adjournment

 

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at   7:02  PM.  Second by

            Ms. Hosmer.  All approved.

 

            Approved   
 Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website