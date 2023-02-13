Village Council Approved Minutes from 1/17/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
January 17, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
Minutes
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner- Present, Ms. Beaupry- Present, – Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Present, Mr. Julien- Present, Mr. Pelton- Present, Ms. Zeigler-Present
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the January 17, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)- No one
V. Letters and Communications- Nothing
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: At year end the general fund is up from the beginning of 2022. The income tax sheet is included. EMS ran a profit; Great Lakes Billing is an asset. Worked on the application for the water main project.
EMS Chief: Nothing
Fire Chief: Nothing
Police Chief: New hire per form F19-a; Anthony Grindstaff, P/T- some discussion on how to attract officers and keep them. Work on getting a guideline together to follow.
Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Anthony Grindstaff as a P/T officer per for F19-a at a rate of $20.50/hr with a starting date of January 18, 2023. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Utility Director: Nothing
DPW Superintendent: Nothing
Village Administrator: Water Main Replacement-Had a meeting with the Project Engineer from CT Consultants to discuss final design. Two changes, going out to bid January with the opening in four weeks. EPA Grant- Working with our RCAP rep to fill out the grant for purchasing equipment for the Water Department. East Broadway Reconstruction- Core samples will be taken for pavement composition information. Signs for the Village- I have reached out to different sign creators for quotes.
Clerk: First Readings:
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-17
Resolution 21-2022
Resolution 22-2022
Resolution 23-2022
Resolution 24-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel: Nothing
Mayor: Nothing
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
-Contract Todd Dickerson – Received a contract today from Mr. Dickerson. Will get it scanned and sent out.
Public Safety (Beaupry)
-Job Fair- We will continue to post, NTN, have not heard back from them yet.
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
-Blight- Want something enforced by Spring. Update the tree proposal, Mayor to send something out,
Public Works (Cook)
– Meeting this afternoon, Park Person, Mr. Long to get a description around of the scope of work. Geese- fill in the pond, some sort of cubes were used by the WCPD. Recycling?
Public Utilities (Pelton)
-UV- Working on plans to come to NB.
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
-Met with Mr. Swartz; Purchase IPad’s for members usage; Incentives for officers- ideas-get info to Ms. Beaupry.
VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- None
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- None
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-17 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Ordinance 2022-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 21-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Resolution 21-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 22-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Cook.
Resolution 22-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 23-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Resolution 23-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 24-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Resolution 24-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XI. Other New Business- Nothing
XII. Other Old Business- Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 127,288.81. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Approved ,Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor