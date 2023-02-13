Village Council Approved Minutes from 1/17/23

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

January 17, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

Minutes

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner- Present, Ms. Beaupry- Present, – Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Present, Mr. Julien- Present, Mr. Pelton- Present, Ms. Zeigler-Present

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the January 17, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation (5min limit)- No one



V. Letters and Communications- Nothing

VI. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: At year end the general fund is up from the beginning of 2022. The income tax sheet is included. EMS ran a profit; Great Lakes Billing is an asset. Worked on the application for the water main project.

EMS Chief: Nothing

Fire Chief: Nothing

Police Chief: New hire per form F19-a; Anthony Grindstaff, P/T- some discussion on how to attract officers and keep them. Work on getting a guideline together to follow.

Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Anthony Grindstaff as a P/T officer per for F19-a at a rate of $20.50/hr with a starting date of January 18, 2023. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Utility Director: Nothing

DPW Superintendent: Nothing

Village Administrator: Water Main Replacement-Had a meeting with the Project Engineer from CT Consultants to discuss final design. Two changes, going out to bid January with the opening in four weeks. EPA Grant- Working with our RCAP rep to fill out the grant for purchasing equipment for the Water Department. East Broadway Reconstruction- Core samples will be taken for pavement composition information. Signs for the Village- I have reached out to different sign creators for quotes.

Clerk: First Readings:

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Ordinance 2022-17

Resolution 21-2022

Resolution 22-2022

Resolution 23-2022

Resolution 24-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: Nothing

Mayor: Nothing

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

-Contract Todd Dickerson – Received a contract today from Mr. Dickerson. Will get it scanned and sent out.

Public Safety (Beaupry)

-Job Fair- We will continue to post, NTN, have not heard back from them yet.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

-Blight- Want something enforced by Spring. Update the tree proposal, Mayor to send something out,

Public Works (Cook)

– Meeting this afternoon, Park Person, Mr. Long to get a description around of the scope of work. Geese- fill in the pond, some sort of cubes were used by the WCPD. Recycling?

Public Utilities (Pelton)

-UV- Working on plans to come to NB.

Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

-Met with Mr. Swartz; Purchase IPad’s for members usage; Incentives for officers- ideas-get info to Ms. Beaupry.

VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-17 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-17 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 951.03 (CARE OF LOTS) OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE CODIFIED ORDINANCES

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 21-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 21-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.



RESOLUTION 21-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A HOLD HARMLESS AGREEMENT FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 22-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 22-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 22-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO, TO INCREASE THE SHELTERHOUSE RENTAL FEE FROM $40.00 TO $50.00.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 23-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 23-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.



RESOLUTION 23-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW ALL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 24-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 24-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.



RESOLUTION 24-2022 A RESOLUTION BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO ADOPT A NEW SHELTERHOUSE RESERVATION FORM AND AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO IMPLEMENT SAME.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.



XI. Other New Business- Nothing

XII. Other Old Business- Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 127,288.81. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.



XIV. Adjournment

Approved ,Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor