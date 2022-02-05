North Baltimore, Ohio

February 5, 2022 5:38 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF

Village Council Approved Minutes from 1/18/22

Here are the Village Clerk Kathi Bucher’s officially approved minutes from the January 18, 2022 meeting, which were approved at the February 1, 2022 meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

January 18, 2022

MINUTES

 

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.          Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here

 
III.       Approval of the Minutes:
        Minutes January 4, 2022

                  Motion by __Mr. Cook

                  Second by __Ms. Zeigler     All approved     

        Minutes Special Meeting January 11, 2022

                  Motion by __Ms. Zeigler

                  Second by __Mr. Cook        All approved

 

IV.             Public Participation: Josh McDonald- concerned about the house behind his; run down. What do/can we do about it?  Mayor- there is a list of houses and it will be checked into.
 

V.                Letters and Communications:  Mr. Cook- a house was reported to him as well already on the list.  Mr. Julien- a hole on Main Street/100 Block

 

VI.             Administrative Reports:

 

Finance Officer: report in your packet; Mr. Swartz due back in March

 

EMS Chief: nothing

 

Fire Chief: nothing

 

Police Chief: submitted

 

Utility Director: nothing

 

DPW Superintendent: nothing

 

Village Administrator: Another Interview on Friday

 

Clerk:              Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled      

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000        

 

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

 

Mayor: Saturday watched PS forces most of the day. Nice job. Not sure what will happen in that spot: codes, damage, zoning. This fire shows how important a ladder truck would be for our Village.

 

VII.          Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer) nothing

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) nothing

Public Works (Ms. Zeigler) nothing

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)- water tower is going up/done April/May

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)- look at laptops for all members. Mr. Julien suggested getting a laser printer for the clerk. We should equip the Clerk with all items they need.

 

VIII.       New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Resolution 01-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

RESOLUTION 01-2022    A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

 

X.        Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

            None

 

XI.             Other New Business

Hire April Kepling as P/T substitute Utility Clerk I per form F-19a at a rate of $15.08/hr starting January 19, 2022.

Motion by Mr. Julien to hire April Kepling as P/T UC I. Second by Ms. Hosmer.  All approved.

XII.          Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 209,640.54.  Second by Mr. Cook.  All approved.

 

XIV.        Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:01 PM.  Second by Mr. Cook.  All approved.

 

Approved 
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts 
Village Solicitor                                             

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website