Village Council Approved Minutes from 1/18/22

Here are the Village Clerk Kathi Bucher’s officially approved minutes from the January 18, 2022 meeting, which were approved at the February 1, 2022 meeting:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
January 18, 2022
MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Minutes January 4, 2022
Motion by __Mr. Cook
Second by __Ms. Zeigler All approved
Minutes Special Meeting January 11, 2022
Motion by __Ms. Zeigler
Second by __Mr. Cook All approved
IV. Public Participation: Josh McDonald- concerned about the house behind his; run down. What do/can we do about it? Mayor- there is a list of houses and it will be checked into.
V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook- a house was reported to him as well already on the list. Mr. Julien- a hole on Main Street/100 Block
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: report in your packet; Mr. Swartz due back in March
EMS Chief: nothing
Fire Chief: nothing
Police Chief: submitted
Utility Director: nothing
DPW Superintendent: nothing
Village Administrator: Another Interview on Friday
Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: Saturday watched PS forces most of the day. Nice job. Not sure what will happen in that spot: codes, damage, zoning. This fire shows how important a ladder truck would be for our Village.
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer) nothing
Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) nothing
Public Works (Ms. Zeigler) nothing
Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)- water tower is going up/done April/May
Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)- look at laptops for all members. Mr. Julien suggested getting a laser printer for the clerk. We should equip the Clerk with all items they need.
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
None
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Resolution 01-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
XI. Other New Business
Hire April Kepling as P/T substitute Utility Clerk I per form F-19a at a rate of $15.08/hr starting January 19, 2022.
Motion by Mr. Julien to hire April Kepling as P/T UC I. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
XII. Other Old Business
Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 209,640.54. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:01 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Approved
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts
Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor