Village Council Approved Minutes from 1/18/22

Here are the Village Clerk Kathi Bucher’s officially approved minutes from the January 18, 2022 meeting, which were approved at the February 1, 2022 meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

January 18, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Minutes January 4, 2022

Motion by __Mr. Cook

Second by __Ms. Zeigler All approved

Minutes Special Meeting January 11, 2022

Motion by __Ms. Zeigler

Second by __Mr. Cook All approved

IV. Public Participation: Josh McDonald- concerned about the house behind his; run down. What do/can we do about it? Mayor- there is a list of houses and it will be checked into.



V. Letters and Communications: Mr. Cook- a house was reported to him as well already on the list. Mr. Julien- a hole on Main Street/100 Block

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: report in your packet; Mr. Swartz due back in March

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: nothing

Police Chief: submitted

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: Another Interview on Friday

Clerk: Ordinance 2021 – 30 Tabled

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Saturday watched PS forces most of the day. Nice job. Not sure what will happen in that spot: codes, damage, zoning. This fire shows how important a ladder truck would be for our Village.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer) nothing

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) nothing

Public Works (Ms. Zeigler) nothing

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)- water tower is going up/done April/May

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)- look at laptops for all members. Mr. Julien suggested getting a laser printer for the clerk. We should equip the Clerk with all items they need.

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 01-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

Hire April Kepling as P/T substitute Utility Clerk I per form F-19a at a rate of $15.08/hr starting January 19, 2022.

Motion by Mr. Julien to hire April Kepling as P/T UC I. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 209,640.54. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:01 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts

Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor