Village Council Approved Minutes from 3/7/23 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 7, 2023

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the February 21, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none

V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: bills were submitted

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: nothing

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: nothing

Clerk: nothing RESOLUTION 03-2023

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Email Scam-handout; State of the Village Address- good things for our Village- handout in file

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Zeigler) nothing

Public Safety (Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien) nothing

Public Works (Cook) Parks Person, discuss at COTW

Public Utilities (Pelton) nothing

Finance and Technology (Hosmer) nothing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business- nothing

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 03-2023 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 03-2023 read by number and title by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- nothing

XI. Other New Business- nothing

XII. Other Old Business- nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _256,696.76_. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn at 6:44 PM. Second by

Ms. Beaupry. All approved.



Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor