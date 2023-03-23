North Baltimore, Ohio

March 23, 2023 11:37 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
OB You’re Expecting
Display Ad
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Fiber Locator
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023

Village Council Approved Minutes from 3/7/23 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

March 7, 2023

MINUTES

I.             Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II.          Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien.  Second by Ms. Hosmer. 

All approved.

 III.       Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the February 21, 2023 meeting.  Second by Ms. Hosmer.  All approved.

IV.              Public Participation: none
 V.                Letters and Communications:  none

VI.             Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: bills were submitted

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief:                           nothing

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:            nothing

Clerk: nothing                                                             RESOLUTION 03-2023   

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: Email Scam-handout; State of the Village Address- good things for our Village- handout in file

VII.          Standing Committees:

               Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)     nothing

               Public Safety (Beaupry)     nothing

               Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)   nothing

               Public Works (Cook)   Parks Person, discuss at COTW

               Public Utilities (Pelton)   nothing

               Finance and Technology (Hosmer)    nothing

VIII.        New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business- nothing

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 03-2023 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 03-2023 read by number and title by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 03-2023    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT.
 

X.        Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- nothing

XI.             Other New Business- nothing

XII.    Other Old Business- nothing

XIII.       Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _256,696.76_.  Second by Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

XIV.        Adjournment

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn at  6:44 PM.  Second by

            Ms. Beaupry.  All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website