Village Council Approved Minutes from 3/7/23 Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
March 7, 2023
MINUTES
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the February 21, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: none
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: bills were submitted
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief:
Police Chief: nothing
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator: nothing
Clerk: nothing RESOLUTION 03-2023
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: Email Scam-handout; State of the Village Address- good things for our Village- handout in file
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler) nothing
Public Safety (Beaupry) nothing
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien) nothing
Public Works (Cook) Parks Person, discuss at COTW
Public Utilities (Pelton) nothing
Finance and Technology (Hosmer) nothing
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business- nothing
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 03-2023 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.
Resolution 03-2023 read by number and title by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 03-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTER AND FISCAL OFFICER TO EXECUTE A COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT.
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions- nothing
XI. Other New Business- nothing
XII. Other Old Business- nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ _256,696.76_. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn at 6:44 PM. Second by
Ms. Beaupry. All approved.
Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor