Village Council Approved Minutes from 4/4/23 Meeting

Provided by Kathi Bucher, Village Clerk

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

April 4, 2023

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Beaupry to approve the minutes of the March 21, 2023 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Julien made a motion to add Resolution 04-2023 to the agenda under Roman Numeral X for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All agreed.

IV. Public Participation

Public Participate, Cheryl Diebert, resident. She asked about the calls from dispatchers to the officers, etc…she thinks they should be recorded. She voiced concerns regarding the dispatchers giving the officers wrong information or not calling the proper Public Safety department.



V. Letters and Communications: nothing



VI. Administrative Reports:



Finance Officer: handout*- CEDA agreement; JEDD, explanation of what each is and how it works. CEDA-30 years, auto renewal. Henry Township; Bloom Township; Allen Township. JEDD-collect income tax on an area of land. District- 10%; Henry Township-60%; Village 30%.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: no questions for them

Police Chief:

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: WATER Main Replacement-contacted Underground Utilities, CT Consultants is preparing the agreements. Seeking sealed bids for the construction administration and construction inspection services. GovDeals-auctions have ended, working with bid winners to work out paperwork. ODOT bike route-alternate route agreed with it; legislation to come

Clerk: nothing First Readings: ORDINANCE 2023-05

RESOLUTION 11- 2023

RESOLUTION 12-2023

Second Readings: RESOLUTION 10-2023

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: April 13 there is a dinner at Levi’s Commons; Tree City Award on May 9 in Wauseon

VII. Standing Committees:



Economic and Community Development (Zeigler) Where are the minutes from the meeting? Everyone did get them.

Public Safety (Beaupry) busy- more coming up later in the meeting; Cook asked about the Wood County Agreement- violation ORC; no manner to discuss this, excludes elected officials, more at COTW

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien) going to meet with VA; Friday, Blithe, no time

Public Works (Cook)- Park Person at COTW; Summer League Chair -great working with the Village

Public Utilities (Pelton)- doing good; Hosmer asked about the UV system deadline; 6 years per Legal

Finance and Technology (Hosmer) tablets, FO looking for availability

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

FO gave a brief run down on the new card with Huntington. One card, set limits, activity codes, help lock it down more.

Ordinance 2023-05 read by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading.

ORDINANCE 2023-05 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE VILLAGE CREDIT CARD POLICY



Huntington request this per FO.

Resolution 11-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading.



RESOLUTION 11-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO ENTER INTO A CREDIT CARD AGREEMENT WITH HUNTINGTON BANK IN CONJUCTION WITH AN UPDATED CREDIT CARD POLICY VIA ORDIANCE 2023-05





Resolution 12-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read and suspend the second and third reading.

RESOLUTION 12-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR AND FINANCE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTE A LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WOOD COUNTY AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

VA asked that this one be put on hold.

Mr. Cook made the motion to hold Resolution 10-2023 per request of VA. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

RESOLUTION 10-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH THE STATE OF OHIO, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION FOR SIGN INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE. AGREEMENT ATTACHED AS EXHIBIT A.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Resolution 04-2023 read by number and title only by the mayor for its third reading.

Discussion regarding long term with this, money from where? Get a plan.

RESOLUTION 04 – 2023 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023 Changes noted in red – Police only!



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency effective April 9, 2023. Second by Mr. Cook. Five yes votes with Ms. Zeigler voting no. Motion passed.

Other New Business- nothing



XII. Other Old Business- nothing

Payment of the Bills



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 135,712.46. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Adjournment



Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:27 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor