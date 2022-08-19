Village Council: Approved Minutes from 7/26/22

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

July 26, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Absent Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Julien. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Beaupry to approve the minutes of the June 14, 2022, meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the June 11, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

Leslie Lindquist- resident, has a concern about trees, once the trees are planted in the town, who does the maintenance on them after that? Third Street area, they need attention. Will take this to the Tree Commission.

V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: income tax is coming in strong but not enough to cover the levy money that wasn’t approved; June/July look good;

EMS Chief: nothing

Fire Chief: Zach Meggitt Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00

Zach Weinandy Volunteer Firefighter per F-19a $15.00

Motion by Ms. Beaupry to hire Zach Meggitt as Volunteer Firefighter at $15.00/hr per form F-19a starting July 27, 2022. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion by Ms. Beaupry to hire Zach Weinandy as Volunteer Firefighter at $15.00/hr per form F-19a starting July 27, 2022. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Police Chief: Daniel Nieves, Police Officer Full-Time $17.50/hr Effective

7-26-22.

Motion by Mr. Cook to hire Daniel Nieves as Full-Time Police Officer at a rate of $17.50/hr starting in July per form F-19a. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: Water Main replacement project moving along; I75 Waterline Easement-legal description to Mr. Zetts; County Commissioners granting the Village $1,000,000; Sidewalk replacement-moving forward; Grass Violations-21; Zoning 44 requests, 41 issued

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: Sunshine Law- make sure the office has your certificate

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)

Mr. Dickerson- Handout*- Industrial -land that Hancock Wood owns-39 acres, some movement is coming; a few other leads; Residential- post cards going out- Mr. Shulte ready to sell; housing study will help, price is probably up; council needs to decide, good for 3-5 years?, get shovel ready

Public Safety (Beaupry)

Firetruck- Chief has looked at the truck-saw paperwork-it is yellow-fly two people out there to drive it back-money is in the 901 account

Ms. Hosmer asking about GOST coverage? Posted at Sheriff Department-$40/hr Chamber to help cover the cost;

Mr. Pelton- brought up about painting the Caboose. Mr. Soltis will get it painted- needs more discussion; use old police cruisers as a Village vehicle

– Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)

He meets with Village Administrator regularly

– Public Works (Zeigler)

Sidewalks, there is a list somewhere that was started a few years back

– Public Utilities (Julien)-

Water tower- up, sandblasted, primed; UV working on it, get Mr. Zetts on it

-Finance and Technology (Cook)

Mr. Swartz handled the football situation well at the last meeting; need to communicate with council on these things- he was blindsided from a person at church. -raise money by growth-not taxes

Ordinance +2022-04 emergency

Resolution 10 couldn’t do a renewal, no new tax, no new money





VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Pelton.

Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-04 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-04 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-04 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2003 PIERCE QUANTUM 75’ LADDER TRUCK FOR THE VILLAGE FIRE DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051

Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 09-2022 by number and title only for its first reading to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Resolution 09-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 09- 2022 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND AUTHORIZING THE SIGNING OF THE LPA FEDERAL LOCAL LET PROJECT AGREEMENT FOR THE EAST WATER STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 10-2022 by number and title only for its first reading to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 10-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 10-2022 A RESOLUTION DECLARING THE NECESSITY TO LEVY A TAX OUTSIDE THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION, REQUESTING THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR CERTIFY TO THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE THE TOTAL CURRENT VALUATION OF THE VILLAGE AND THE DOLLAR AMOUNT OF REVENUE THAT WILL BE GENERATED BY AN ADDITIONAL 1.15 MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR TAX LEVY FOR providing and maintaining fire apparatus or other fire equipment and appliances AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 07-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 07-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 07-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.



X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 05-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Resolution 05-2022 read by number and title by the mayor.



RESOLUTION 05 – 2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SEEK QUOTES FOR A FEASABILITY STUDY TO DETERMINE IF IT IS MORE COST EFFECTIVE TO PURCHASE WATER AS OPPOSED TO PRODUCING IT.



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

XI. Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 871,443.23. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:37 PM. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved



Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor



Janet L. Goldner, Mayor