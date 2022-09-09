Village Council Approved Minutes from 8/16/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

August 16, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Village Administrator is at the School Board Meeting.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the regular July 26, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the August 9, special meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: None

Letters and Communications:

Chris North- water tower looks great! George Kean- I love it!!

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: end of July holding the line on expenses; income tax coming in;

Real estate taxes are coming in; cemetery software is being tweaked; quotes to replace copiers; four ordinances tonight for special assessment

Mayor- cemetery stones are broken and, on their sides, replace footers, need repaired and cleaned

EMS Chief: 500 runs this year, fuel cost up, adjust budget at end of the year

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: looking for officers

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent: lines on the roads, school starts tomorrow

Village Administrator: submitted, members read the report

Mr. Julien asked about grass violations and the land on Route 18 old farm house land, letter sent

AEP new construction on Cherry

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: goose away, used on Cape Cod

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer)-nothing

Public Safety (Beaupry)-shortage of police officers: Mr. Cook asked about having a Sheriff Officer o duty with a car? Rate? Chief has the info. GOST pay for EMS

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton)- for COTW discussion to raise the purchase price allowance- Ohio is $50,000.00.

Public Utilities (Julien)-the tower is painted, American flag on both sides-fence to go up; parking around there for the ball fields, add a plaque-discuss at COTW

Finance and Technology (Cook)-vehicle for the village? A loaner is being used to see how much it is being used

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-05 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-05 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-05 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF LIGHTING OF THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-06 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-06 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-06 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF CLEANING THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-07 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-07 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-07 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CERTIFICATION OF SEWER INSTALLATION AGREEMENTS AS SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-08 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-08 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE ENACTING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT FOR THE COST AND EXPENSE OF TRIMMING, MAINTAINING AND PLANTING OF TREES ALONG THE STREETS, ALLEYS, WAYS AND OTHER PUBLIC PLACES IN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR 2022, AUTHORIZING CERTIFICATION OF SAME TO THE WOOD COUNTY AUDITOR.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-09 by number and title only by the mayor for its first reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2022-09 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-09 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-03 by number and title only by the mayor for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-03 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-03 AN ORDINANCE UPDATING THE FEDERALLY AND STATE RECOGNIZED HOLIDAYS AND AMENDING THE PERSONNEL POLICY TO REFLECT THE SAME

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 07-2022 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 07-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 07-2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE AND HAVE INSTALLED A NEW DUMP BED AND HYRDAULIC SYSTEM FOR 95 INTERNATIONAL 4900 FROM KALIDA TRUCK EQUIPMENT, INC NOT TO EXCEED $17,000.00.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Other New Business

Nothing

Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 383,204.88. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 6:05 PM. Second by Ms. Beaupry. All approved.

Approved, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor