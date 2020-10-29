Village Council Approved Minutes

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

October 6, 2020

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Here Absent

Mayor Janet Goldner _x___ ____

Bill Cook _x___ ____

Tim Engard ____ _x__

Mike Julien _x___ ____

Aaron Patterson _x___ ____

Mike Soltis _x___ ____

Leisa Zeigler _x___ ____

Student Representative _x___ ____

Clerk- Kathi Bucher _x___ ____

Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman _x___ ____

Motion made by Mr. Patterson to excuse Mr. Engard. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion made by Mr. Patterson to approve the minutes from the September 15 meeting. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

Kathy Nelson, Health Department- gave an up date of their services as they have a renewal on the levy.

Allen Jordan is asking about ATV’s in town. Are they allowed or not? Looking into the ORC and our Ordinance.

Letters and Communications:

Nothing

Motion made by Mr. Cook to move into executive session per ORC 121.22(G)(8). Second by Ms. Zeigler. Mr. Soltis and Ms. Zeigler voted yes. Mr. Cook, Mr. Julien and Mr. Patterson all voted no. No executive session.

Mr. Patterson wants more time to look over the proposed agreement. It was suggested there be an executive session before COTW next week.

Special Meeting at 6:15…. COTW to follow.

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: fund report, bank report, bank reconciliation- CARES money; approval of property rates for 2021; bills to be paid; potential cost analysis of staffing for Police and EMS;

EMS Chief: Request to promote Derrick Wears to Lead Medic/Captain position

Motion by Mr. Patterson to accept the resignation of Troy Bateson as EMS Captain. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Patterson to promote Derrick Wears from paramedic to Lead Medic/Captain effective October 6. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Fire Chief: no report due

Police Chief: two hires- Brittany Beckford and Desiree Kimble.

Motion made by Mr. Soltis to hire Brittany Beckford as PT dispatcher per form F-19a at a rate of $11.00/hr starting October 7. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion made by Mr. Soltis to hire Desiree Kimble as PT dispatcher per form F-19a at a rate of $11.00/hr starting October 7. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Utility Director: no report due

DPW Superintendent: no report due

Village Administrator: 200 Block- drainage work done, installation of new curbs and gutters started-completion by Nov. 1;

Pave the alley area around the Village Block, (Main to alley to Broadway) Company already in town.

Motion made by Mr. Patterson to allow the VA to enter into an agreement with Ebony to pave the areas in the quote not to exceed $48,000.00. Second by Mr. Soltis. All approved.

NRG- awarded to Henry W. Bergman, Inc; the work on shelter house one had begun; UV-tentative approval is done can now go out for bid; Sanitary system- still waiting on smoke report; discussion with NWWSD is ongoing; 7 zoning permits in September; Pickleball items are ready; Mr. Dickerson looking into residential marketing; Ordinance for RR- article that municipals can’t regulate citations. (maybe a joint action suite)

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

COTW- Special Meeting

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)

New computer and utility software coming

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Nothing

Public Works (Mr. Cook)

Dog park; note from Saturdays meeting to be sent out; wants a list of lots in town that are undersized;

Mr. Patterson questioned if the pipes on Walnut are in good shape? Project being done, but no one checked the pipes

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Family Day at the Park selling t-shirts($15), the money will help others; gave Police $1000.00 from the signs that were sold; Cook Out -2021’ GOST- churches will help

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Motion by Mr. Patterson to read Resolution 09-2020 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Resolution 09-2020 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 09 – 2020 A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING THE AMOUNTS AND RATES AS DETERMINED BY THE BUDGET COMMISSION AND AUTHORIZING THE NECESSARY TAX LEVIES AND CERTIFYING THEM TO THE COUNTY AUDITOR PER ORC 5705.34, 35, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Motion to adopt as an emergency by Mr. Patterson. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Patterson to read Ordinance 2020-31 by number and title only for its first reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2020-31 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 31 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A WHOLESALE WATER SUPPLY CONTRACT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

Motion by Mr. Patterson to read Ordinance 2020-32 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-32 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 32 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A CARES FUNDS SUBGRANT DONATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN HENRY TOWNSHIP AND VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE EMS & FIRE DEPARMENTS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $36,170.00

Motion to adopt as an emergency by Mr. Patterson. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion by Mr. Julien to read Ordinance 2020-33 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-33 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020-33 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2020 – 2021 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED

Motion to adopt as an emergency by Mr. Julien. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Motion by Mr. Julien to read Ordinance 2020-30 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2020-30 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SELECTION OF ENGINEERING FIRMS TO PROVIDE GENERAL ENGINEERING PLANNING AND DESIGN SERVICES SPECIFIC TO WATER AND WASTEWATER UTILITY SYSTEMS FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2022

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

Look over agreement; donations for the family who lost everything

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Motion to pay the bills in the sum of $133,284.40 by Mr. Patterson. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Cook made the motion to adjourn at 7:58. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved

