Village Council: Approved November Minutes

Official Minutes Provided by Village Clerk Kathi Bucher

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

November 15, 2022

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance



Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:



Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here



III. Approval of the Minutes:



Motion by Mr. Julien to approve the minutes of the November 15, 2022 meeting as corrected. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

Sue Miklovic-thanks for letting her paint the fire hydrant in their yard; she has a food pantry in her yard and people are using it; ideas for Winter? Where is the food pantry in NB? Old Up Your Alley Shop; Maranatha Church hands out food.



Letters and Communications: none



Administrative Reports:



Finance Officer: Submitted-bills- Mr. Swartz will be back on the 21st, any questions for him?

EMS Chief: Busy

Fire Chief: Shawn Berger, New hire volunteer firefighter per form F-19a at a rate of $15.00 per run

Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Shawn Berger as volunteer firefighter per form F-19a at a rate of $15.00 per run. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

The levy passed.

Police Chief: Report submitted. Request an executive session later in the meeting. Ms. Hosmer asked about the geese.

Utility Director: nothing

DPW Superintendent: nothing

Village Administrator: DPW-new lawn mowers, get on a rotation of every 2 years with Casey’s, all councilmembers liked the idea; Housing Study-has heard back from three groups; Water Main-updated plans are correct and submitted to ODOT; Water Street Bridge-closed due to beam deterioration, assessment of temporarily repairing it to allow small vehicle traffic, trying to move up the replacement project; Zoning- 68 requests, 67 issued.

Clerk: nothing First Readings: Resolution 19-2022

Ordinance 2022-16

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-13

Ordinance 2022-14

Ordinance 2022-15

Resolution18-2022

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: materials-“*” Letter regarding the Mason’s to continue using the building; “#“ contract with the Mason’s, we could use the space for our vehicles, new building to go up? Other ideas where it could go? Work with the Mason’s, send them a letter, all councilmembers were in agreement to do so.

Standing Committees:



Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) Todd Dickerson’s contract- need to decide if we are to continue, some discussion. The Mayor suggested to make a list of items to go over with Mr. Dickerson and send to VA. Talk at next COTW. Route 18 is a huge focus, need to make sure it is developed properly; movement at the old hotel

Public Safety (Beaupry) Geese- Ms. Hosmer has a few questions for Mr. Roberts; Police Chief has requested an executive session.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Pelton) Event Permit- VA will have something soon

Public Works (Zeigler) Had a meeting at 3 today-updated the booklet to send to Mr. Zetts; shelter house update, ballfield agreement

Public Utilities (Julien) UV system-letter send to Trojan from Peterman. This has been 2 years now.

Finance and Technology (Cook) More cameras needed at the water plant?

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business



Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-16 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.

Ordinance 2022-16 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-16 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL GIVING CONSENT FOR THE STATE OF OHIO DIRECTOR OF TRANSPORTATION TO COMPLETE BRIDGE INSPECTION PROGRAM SERVICES FOR THE BRIDGE OVER THE ROCKY FORD CREEK ON EAST WATER STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Mr. Cook.

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 19-2022 by number and title only and to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

All approved.

Resolution 19-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor

RESOLUTION 19-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TO THE WOOD COUNTY LOCAL PARK IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO FOR THE 2023 PROGRAM YEAR AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-13 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-13 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-13 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-14 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Ordinance 2022-14 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-14 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022



Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-15 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-15 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-15 AN ORDINANCE TO MAKE APPROPRIATIONS FOR CURRENT EXPENSES AND OTHER EXPENDITURES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, STATE OF OHIO, DURING THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023



Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 18-2022 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Hosmer.

Resolution 18-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 18-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023



Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

None- Job Hiring event for the Police Department on December 7 from 6-8 pm applications at the Village Office.

XII. Other Old Business

None

Payment of the Bills



Ms, Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __$147,218.28. _. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Executive Session



Mr. Cook made a motion to enter into executive session at 6:42 PM for 121.22 G1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Return to Regular Session



Return to regular session at 7:14 PM.

Adjournment



Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 7:14 PM. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.