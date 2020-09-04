By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council met Tuesday in the Fire Department bay for their first meeting of September. After 3 months of only 1 regular meeting, plus the Committee of the Whole “Work Session”, they have resumed their usual schedule with 2 regular monthly meetings (plus C.O.W.). All members were present except for Pastor Mike Soltis.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, and approval of the last meeting’s minutes, next up on the agenda was a presentation by Cub Scout Pack#372 Scoutmaster Eric Trout who presented the village with one of the first 2 benches made from recycled plastic caps and lids . The scouts voted to present the first 2 benches to the NB American Legion and to the Village, to be placed in front of the Police Department. “We hope to continue this project for as long as we can keep finding funding for the benches, and collecting enough caps,” said Mr. Trout. It takes 200 pounds of recycled caps/lids to produce a 200 pound bench . Plus $250. “Plus a 6 hour drive (each way) to pick it up,” added Mrs. Tammy Trout. The North Baltimore Gleaners Arbor donated money to fund the bench.



In reports from the standing committees, Mr. Patterson shared that the “Public Utilities Department” is down 2 employees. Later in the meeting under new business Patterson made a motion to advertise as soon as possible for two job openings for the Public Utilities Department.



Under “Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance review”, Mr. Julien talked about reviewing policies for meeting regulations and the position of Junior Class representative. Due to Covid-19, there is not a representative yet this school year, but Council is planning to have someone.

Pastor Bill Cook reported for the “Public Works” committee that he hasn’t been able to find a solution for a “Community Composting area” where residents could put yard waste that isn’t allowable during brush pick-up or drop-off. The Mayor reminded everyone that they accept yard waste at the Hancock County Landfill but NOT the Wood County Landfill, for anyone interested.

Mr. Engard, Chairman of the “Finance and Technology” committee added, ” I don’t have any business for my committee but I would still like to know what happened to the trees at the reservoir and why they were cut down.” Mayor Goldner deferred to Administrator Michael Brillhart after stating, “Well all I know is Mr. Roberts said they were dead or dying, isn’t that correct Mr. Brillhart?”



Brillhart responded, “Yes, he told me dead or dying, and it was done “In-House”

Ms. Zeigler asked, “Where did all the wood go?” Mr. Patterson replied, “It’s at my lot. No one asked for any of it”

Mayor Goldner said the Tree Commission should have been involved in the entire conversation because the Tree Commission approves all removals and plantings in the village (based on an ordinance passed when the Tree Commission was created)and it was not included. To earn the Tree City USA designation requires the village to focus on creating an Urban Forest, along with many other requirements and it is under the guidance and direction of the ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources).

Also at the meeting:

*The Finance Officer announced another $21,500. was awarded to the village from the Wood County Commissioners via the CaresFund.



*Mr. Brillhart updated council on anticipated projects that have been delayed due to shortage of materials, plus unavailability of the awarded contractors to begin as soon as anticipated/planned. He shared that Pickleball equipment and materials were ordered. Also 8 zoning permits were recently issued in the village (fences/sheds) Also, he has reached out to a residential marketing company from Columbus for information on residential development.

*Mr. Patterson asked the Council members to consider increases in the dollar amounts of the annually appropriated assessments for tree related expenses(planting,removal,trimming,etc.), street lighting, street cleaning (which includes sweeping and snow removal) on several ordinances that were heard for their 2nd reading.

*Bills were paid($116,000+)

Next Tuesday is “Committee of the Whole” meeting at 6:15pm.