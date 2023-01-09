Village Council: COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, January 10, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Utilities Committee
Mr. Pelton- Chair; Ms. Hosmer and Mr. Cook
-UV update
II. Call to order Public Safety Committee
Ms. Beaupry- Chair; Mr. Pelton and Mr. Julien
-Job Fair Update
III. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Mr. Julien- Chair; Ms. Zeigler and Mr. Pelton
-Blight-look into verbiage
IV. Call to order Economic and Community Development
Ms. Zeigler- Chair; Ms. Hosmer and Mr. Cook
-Todd Dickerson-contract update
V. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee
Ms. Hosmer Chair; Ms. Zeigler and Ms. Beaupry
VI. Call to order Public Works Committee.
Mr. Cook-Chair; Mr. Julien and Ms. Beaupry
VII. Adjourn