North Baltimore, Ohio

January 9, 2023 1:31 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

Village Council: COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 Tuesday, January 10, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

5:30 PM

AGENDA

                                                                                                                 

I. Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee

 Mr. Pelton- Chair; Ms. Hosmer and Mr. Cook

-UV update

 

II. Call to order Public Safety Committee 

 Ms. Beaupry- Chair; Mr. Pelton and Mr. Julien

-Job Fair Update

                                                  

III.       Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

                                                 Mr. Julien- Chair; Ms. Zeigler and Mr. Pelton

                                                            -Blight-look into verbiage

IV. Call to order  Economic and Community Development   

                                                 Ms. Zeigler- Chair; Ms. Hosmer and Mr. Cook

                                                            -Todd Dickerson-contract update

                                                                           

V.        Call to order                 Finance and Technology Committee    

                                                 Ms. Hosmer Chair; Ms. Zeigler and Ms. Beaupry

 

 

VI. Call to order Public Works Committee.   

Mr. Cook-Chair; Mr. Julien and Ms. Beaupry

 

 VII.      Adjourn   

 

 

