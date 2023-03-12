North Baltimore, Ohio

Village Council “Committee of the Whole” meets Tuesday

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Following the Special Meeting at 5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair; Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry

Park Person
Park Sign

II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair; Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
Water Main Project

RFP

III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair; Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien
Police Update

IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Julien– Chair; Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton

V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair; Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook

VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair; Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry
iPads
Historical Plaque for RR

VII. Adjourn

