Village Council “Committee of the Whole” meets Tuesday

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Following the Special Meeting at 5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Call to order Public Works Committee. Mr. Cook– Chair; Mr. Julien, Ms. Beaupry
Park Person
Park Sign
II. Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Pelton– Chair; Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
Water Main Project
RFP
III. Call to order Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair; Mr. Pelton, Mr. Julien
Police Update
IV. Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Julien– Chair; Ms. Zeigler, Mr. Pelton
V Call to order Economic and Community Development. Ms. Zeigler – Chair; Ms. Hosmer, Mr. Cook
VI. Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Ms. Hosmer– Chair; Ms. Zeigler, Ms. Beaupry
iPads
Historical Plaque for RR
VII. Adjourn