Village Council “Committee of the Whole” Held Meeting May 12, 2020

By Sue Miklovic

The North Baltimore Village Council met in the Fire Bay of the village municipal building on Tuesday, (May 12, 2020) evening for the monthly “Committee of the Whole” meeting.

After the last two meetings being held by teleconference, I was able to sit in on the meeting this week to get the latest updates of what’s going on with the council. They had a lengthy agenda. Here is a quick rundown of the topics discussed:

The purpose of the committee of the whole meeting is to discuss different projects that may be new, or maybe on the horizon, or maybe already in progress, but no formal action is taken at this meeting. It is for discussion and planning purposes only.

Conversations included:

*The UV equipment has been ordered for the water treatment plant

* Discussion on project management and inspection services for the 200 block of North Main Street Project. Doug Wickard will handle discrepancies on the project and keep all written records and paper files pertaining to those. A video will be made by CT Consultants of concrete-pouring.

*A brief discussion was held about an Ohio Bridge Partnership project/ODOT Bridge replacement program . The village may be eligible for a potential grant for replacement of the East Water St Bridge

*There was a continuing discussion on the need to purchase a new dump truck and Police Department vehicle. Potential funding options were briefly talked about, as this project is basically on hold until the capital budget is approved. The village will most likely be eligible to qualify for a “35 to 40% off” State contract price.

*There was a short conversation concerning possible downtown revitalization grants available through the USDA.

*There was an upgrade to personnel policy and procedures manual to include a new policy that addresses all circumstances necessitating changes in established work schedules and or special pay rates such as the current pandemic situation.

*There was a recommendation to install a separation wall in Village Hall for employee health and safety.

*There was a discussion and rationale given for installing parking signs in the vicinity of the 100 block of North Main Street.

*The Finance officer is looking at options for a new utilities software program. Mr. Swartz is trying to set up a training for Council members to see a demonstration of how it would work.

* A brief discussion was held concerning the Village’s different funds used to set up appropriations, also investment funds, and a “Rainy Day Fund”

*3 resumes were received from citizens willing to serve, by filling the soon-to-be-vacant council seat of Matt Beegle. Mr. Beegle is moving from town, and his resignation is effective June 1st. The Council will select his replacement.

*The Tree Commission will meet in June.

*The Finance Officer reported he had been contacted by the Finance Officer (Clerk) of Henry Township, expressing their interest in forming a JEDD District with North Baltimore. A Joint Economic Development District (JEDD) has a governing board that leads the administration of the actions of the parties involved. Projects for the Northpointe Development west of the village, in Henry Township, are beginning to fall into place, prompting the conversation. A Public Hearing will need to be held.

The Council meets tonight(May 19,2020 at 6:15pm) for their final regular meeting of May. Call the Village for directions to listen in on the teleconference.