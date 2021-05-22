Village Council Had a Busy Month

By Sue Miklovic, www.TheNBXpress.com

The Village Council had several meetings during May 2021, and here is a brief recap of things I saw and heard at the meetings I attended.

At the May 4th meeting, Councilman Mike Julien was absent, and the Council appointed Aaron Patterson to serve as President Pro-tem for the evening.

There was a short discussion about citizens who are abandoning furniture at the curb. Police Chief Lafferty stated they were already notifying residents that they are not permitted to do that, and will continue to contact people who do so.

There was also a short discussion of the noxious weed rules and how property owners receive notification if they are in violation.

Also briefly discussed was the uncompleted task of hiring Village Legal Council, after Joel Kuhlman left his position when he was elected to the Court of Common Pleas as a Judge last November. It was decided to have an interview with Cory Kuhlman at the Committee of the Whole meeting. He has been filling in as Interim Legal Counsel.

The EMS Chief Phil Walter requested the hiring of Chris Young as a paramedic.

Village Administrator Michael Brillhart notified the Council that East Broadway at the AEP substation would have restricted traffic flow from May 14 through Memorial Day so they can bore under the road from the south side to the north side. He also commented they are placing a 14 feet deep vault at the Substation’s northeast corner.

The Mayor shared some information of a grant submission that could place some exercise equipment at the Water Treatment Plant new park area.

The Mayor and Finance Officer also shared with the members information on a proposed .5% Income Tax for the November 2, 2021 General Election Ballot. Mr. Patterson commented. “Thank you for putting this together. It is very well done!”

On Tuesday, May 11th, the Council began their Committee of the Whole meeting by interviewing Cory Kuhlman from the legal firm of Stearns and Hammer, for the Village’s Legal Counsel position.

Next, they discussed the upcoming project of Lead Service Line replacement. Utility Director Brian Roberts has met with the EPA to go over the necessary rules, and work agreement for Property Right of Entry. The Service line to the house will be coated with a chemical and lead connectors will be changed to brass. Roberts expects the project to take 2 years, and to cost $1.5-1.6M, below the $2M grant money available for the project. When asked about the general age of NB’s water lines, Mr. Roberts replied, “65%-75% of the waterlines in NB are over 100 years old. West State Street, West Water Street, and the Northwest corner of town are the worst. The Central Avenue area is a nightmare”, he stated.



At the final meeting for May on 5/18/21, Councilman Engard was absent, but excused.

Councilman Mike Soltis requested permission to have an alley closed on June 25th, 2021 for a neighborhood Block Party. The alley in question runs North to South between Walnut and Cherry Streets. Permission was granted.

Todd Dickerson, the Village’s hired Economic Development consultant had good news to report. He reported there is the likelihood of a “Spec building” being built soon on Insley Road, near Quarry Road. Thirty -nine acres are under contract for purchase. The new owner hopes to build a 100,000 square foot building that can be leased, hopefully to a manufacturing type business. “The developer isn’t really looking for a warehousing-type client. They want manufacturing”, Dickerson said. The property is large enough to increase the size of the first building or build more than one. Access will be off Insley Road near the Southbound I-75 Exit 168. Step one will be acquiring the necessary rezoning. This property is within the North Baltimore Village limits. Stay tuned.

Finance Officer Tony Swartz announced the new software that the village has been testing for several months is “going live” for the July utility billing.

Mr. Brillhart announced the Village will be advertising for an open position in the Public Works Department.

The Mayor reminded the members that in June the Village Council switches to its “Summer Schedule”. The Committee of the Whole is the 2nd Tuesday of the month, with the one regular meeting being held the 3rd Tuesday of the month.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to hire the Isaac Wiles Law Firm to represent the Village for Legal Counsel. The vote was 4-yes -1 no(Yes-Patterson, Julien, Cook, Soltis; No-Zeigler)They will be offered a 2 year contract.