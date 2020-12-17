Village Council Held 2 Special Meetings Last Week

On Tuesday, December 8, the Village Council held a special meeting, in place of the usual Committee of the Whole meeting, for the purpose of authorizing a wholesale water supply contract between the Village and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. The deal has been in the works for many months and is finally sealed.

“It’s been a non-controversial situation and we appreciate how easy it has been to work with you. Thank you to Brian (Roberts), Janet (Goldner), and Michael (Brillhart)” said Tom Stalter , engineer with Northwestern Water and Sewer District. Attorney Rex Huffman added, ” You have helped stabilize the water rates for your residents”

The water is needed to help increase the supply in McComb, and possibly at the Northpointe site. After checking with Findlay and Bowling Green, the District came to see what North Baltimore could offer. It was a good fit, and negotiations began. “Mr. Roberts is very knowledgeable and shared some great ideas with us, that we intend to try use at some other locations where we purchase water,” said Stalter.

FRONT: Mayor Janet Goldner, Mike Julien, Leisa Zeigler BACK: Rex Huffman, Tom Stalter, Mike Soltis, Brian Roberts, Bill Cook, Aaron Patterson, Tim Engard, V.A. Michael Brillhart

The second special meeting last week was on Friday, December 11th, and held for the purpose of hiring an additional EMS employee. Also, 2 committee meetings were held following the special meeting, for the purpose of discussing finances and updating compensation for village employees, particularly emergency services employees. The action following that discussion was taken at this week’s Council meeting on Tuesday, December 15. Another story highlighting that topic is soon to come here on theNBXpress.