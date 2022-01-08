Village Council Holds Organizational Meeting for 2022

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the Village Council of North Baltimore held their Organizational Meeting for the year at the Hancock-Wood Electric Board Room at 5:30p.m.

Prior to the meeting, the Village’s Legal Counsel, Mr. Brian Zets, presented a training session for both the newly elected and returning members. All members were also advised to go online and complete the mandated Ohio Sunshine Law training as well. (sunshinelaw.ohioattorneygeneral.gov)

After the new members were sworn in, by Attorney Zets (at the request of Mayor Goldner) the Council elected Leisa Zeigler as President of Village Council for 2022. All voted in favor.

There is an assignment of specific seats for council members each year, determined by a drawing of numbers from a hat. After the numbers were drawn, the members assumed their seats, as assigned.

Next the Mayor announced which Councilmember would be appointed to chair each Standing Committee for 2022. Here is the list:

Economic and Community Development: Dee Hosmer

Public Safety: Paula Beaupry

Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review: Tim Pelton

Public Works: Leisa Zeigler

Public Utilities: Mike Julien

Finance and Technology: Bill Cook

There were an impressive number of members of the public at the meeting as well. (Any number higher than 4 is unusual, and impressive to me)

The business was complete and meeting adjourned in under an hour. Next Tuesday is the “Committee of the Whole” meeting at the Village Municipal Building meeting room.