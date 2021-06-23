Village Council Holds Special Meeting

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The North Baltimore Village Council met last night , June 22,2021. This was the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic they were able to meet in the Village Chambers, due to the mandated social distancing restrictions.

Mayor Goldner, Clerk Bucher, Administrator Brillhart, Council Members Engard, Cook, Julien



All members of Council were present for the short meeting.

The first order of business was to hire a laborer in the Department of Public Works. Gregory Rockhill was hired.

Next the Council approved the updated agreement for legal services with their new legal counsel firm, Isaac Wiles Law Firm.

The Council went into Executive session next, in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1) to consider appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

When the meeting reconvened after the executive session, into the Special Meeting session, a motion was made to terminate the employment of Assist Police Chief Scott Herrick effective June 23,2021. The motion was carried.

REMINDER: The next Public Meeting for Discussion of the .5% increase to the Village Income Tax (on the November 2021 Election ballot) is scheduled for JULY 6 at 6:30pm at the North Baltimore Public Library.