NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Dec. 2019 new logo
Oct. 2018 Update
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Site Manager PT

Village Council Hosting Community Workshop

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, participants are asked to bring facial coverings to the community workshop.

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL

COMMUNITY WORKSHOP

 Saturday, August 8, 2020

Municipal Park – Shelter House #2

8:00 AM

 AGENDA

 I. Introduction

  II.        Discussion on Potential Community Level Festival Events for the Fall of 2020

  III.        Public Input

IV. Update on Downtown Building Facade Project  

 V.        Adjournment   

    

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
BVH March 2020
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
NBLS Website