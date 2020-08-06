Village Council Hosting Community Workshop

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, participants are asked to bring facial coverings to the community workshop.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL
COMMUNITY WORKSHOP
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Municipal Park – Shelter House #2
8:00 AM
AGENDA
I. Introduction
II. Discussion on Potential Community Level Festival Events for the Fall of 2020
III. Public Input
IV. Update on Downtown Building Facade Project
V. Adjournment