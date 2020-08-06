Village Council Hosting Community Workshop

In consideration of Social Distancing and Public Gathering Directives issued by Governor DeWine and the Department of Public Health Director, participants are asked to bring facial coverings to the community workshop.

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL

COMMUNITY WORKSHOP

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Municipal Park – Shelter House #2

8:00 AM

AGENDA

I. Introduction

II. Discussion on Potential Community Level Festival Events for the Fall of 2020

III. Public Input



IV. Update on Downtown Building Facade Project



V. Adjournment