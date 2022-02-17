Village Council: Legislation Passed

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE Feb. 15, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _15__ day of ___Feb__ 2022, as ____Resolution_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 02-2022 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO APPLY FOR, ACCEPT, AND ENTER INTO A WATER SUPPLY REVOLVING LOAN ACCOUNT (WSRLA) AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR PLANNING, DESIGN AND/OR CONSTRUCTION OF WATER FACILITIES; AND DESIGNATING A DEDICATED REPAYMENT SOURCE FOR THE LOAN AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of _____Resolution____________ passed by Council on__Feb. 15________, approved by the Mayor on __Feb. 15________ and which was duly published according to the law in the NBXpress on the following dates: __February 17,2022__.

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _1__ day of ___Feb__ 2022, as ____Resolution_____________. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 01-2022 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022- SERGEANT POSITIONS

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of _____Resolution____________ passed by Council on__Feb. 1________, approved by the Mayor on __Feb. 1________ and which was duly published according to the law in the North Baltimore News on the following dates: __February__.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk