Village Council Meeting Held-11/1/22

By Sue Miklovic

The first council meeting of the month for the Village of North Baltimore was held Tuesday, November 1,2022 beginning at 5:30 PM. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, and approval of the October 18th minutes, the meeting moved into a rather lengthy “Public Participation” discussion.

Several members of the North Baltimore Masonic Lodge were present to inquire why the Masons were told they could no longer use the building at the park where they have provided weekly recycling services for the village for the last 34 years. Steve Thompson spoke first on behalf of the Masons, highlighting the many extra services that are provided each Saturday during the community recycling event that is “above and beyond what takes place at most area recycling centers.” Thompson added “We were given no notice” (to leave the location, —which they did over the weekend!)

Speaking next was Mason Gene Patterson who asked, “ Can we relocate in the village? Can we continue to do recycling in the village?”

Before the discussion got any deeper NB Village Utilities Director Brian Roberts spoke up and explained that the EPA requires a fence to be placed around the water treatment facility. This was added into the villages 2018 Asset Management Plan and targeted to be completed by the end of 2022, which is the reason that the fence is being in installed now. This fulfills the villages commitment to get the area fenced for safety reasons, and keeps the village from being in violation. “I have not personally talked to any Masons, but we have known it was going up since 2018” said Roberts.

Mr. Roberts explained all parts necessary to operate and secure the gate for the fence are not currently available and “may not be available until June 2023. At the time the fence gate is added, the fence has to be locked when there is not a Village Employee inside the fenced area, but in the meantime the Masons can continue to recycle there. Locking the gate is REQUIRED, he said, for the safety of our water supply.” Councilman Mike Julien asked who chose the location of the gate. Mr. Roberts replied, “I did. That was the best location to have the least amount of fence needed with the least amount of expense.”

Hopefully, this will give the Masons ample time to relocate to a different location so that they can continue to operate the recycling program in North Baltimore. They discussed a couple of possible options they could check in to.

Mr. Roberts continued, ” I believe you are under contract (with the Village) and that you have to receive a 30 day notice… And that didn’t happen.” Mr. Roberts reiterated that as part of a Vulnerability Assessment plan the fence was planned back in 2018 to be installed by the end of 2022, as promised to the EPA.

Larry Bateson and Doug Troutner also spoke on behalf of the Masons.

It appears there’s been a misunderstanding/miscommunication between the parties involved. Mayor Goldner asked for forgiveness from Mr. Bateson for any misinformation shared. All involved– the Council, Administration, and the Masons, seemed to want to move forward to cooperate with each other in order to continue the outstanding recycling program that takes place in North Baltimore every single Saturday morning (with very few closings)

The Masons seemed to think they would be able to move their equipment back into the building in time to be OPEN Saturday, November 5! (What an amazing, dedicated group of hard-working guys! Thank you all for your service to this community)

Other highlights from the meeting included the Village Administrator Chase Fletcher sharing that he has been in contact with a couple of companies that perform Housing Studies. The Village has been discussing the possibility of having a study completed for the village, in order to attract developers who may be interested in building here, to help alleviate our housing shortage. Fletcher also shared that the Village’s insurance has been updated to increase coverage with the purchase of the Fire Department’s ladder truck.

Councilwoman Dee Hosmer shared that Todd Dickerson is scheduled to visit the meeting next week. He is hired by the village to promote economic development in our community.

Mr. Pelton said he is working on a policy for adding an Event Permit for those interested in planning and holding events in the village. He is using the prototype shared by Councilman Leisa Zeigler.

The approved minutes from the last meeting, presented by the Village Clerk, and the Summary of Legislation that was approved can be found in separate stories here on TheNBXpress.com