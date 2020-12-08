Village Council Meeting 12.1.2020

By Sue Miklovic

There were a lot of issues to discuss at the December 1, 2020 Council Meeting, followed by an Executive Session. Here are a few of the highlights:

The Council has been working for several months to come up with funding to make some much-needed adjustments to the pay scales for the Emergency Services personnel (Police, EMS, Fire).

It’s no secret that many people come to work in North Baltimore to get training and experience, and build their resume, only to leave for a bigger department where they can make a better income. It’s very frustrating for the Chiefs to not be able to retain the great people who come through their doors because of the low wages, but they certainly don’t blame them for seizing the opportunity to earn more.

Finance officer Tony Swartz reiterated at the meeting that 100% of Emergency Services salaries must come from the “General Fund”. This fund also pays the wages of the Mayor, Village Clerk, and Village Council members, as well as a whole lot of other expenses. “We have had a significant increase in the general fund this year, due in part to (unexpected) funding related to Covid-19,” said Swartz. The Village has received special funding from county, state, and federal sources, such as the Cares Act Fund, and Bureau of Workman’s Comp refunds. Swartz plans to share more details at tonight’s special meeting of the Village Council, to detail how we can move forward with the resolution regarding compensation for employees of the Village of NB for Fiscal year 2021.

Other topics from last week’s meeting included:

* Hired Eric Kelly as a firefighter

*Hired Levi Rensch as a Utility Operator

*Heard Mr. Swartz report,” We continue to balance to the penny every month”

* Councilman Aaron Patterson asked the question” What should we expect from our Village Administrator in 2021?”

*Village appointed Legal Counsel Joel Kuhlman confirmed he will be leaving his position representing the village, due to his recent election to Common Pleas Court Judge.

* Approved resolutions for transferring funds and supplemental appropriations for fiscal year ending December 31,2020

*Authorized Village Administrator to direct the purchase of public safety equipment using Cares Act funding, and also a freestanding Polaris LED Display sign, using grant money.

*Authorized a wholesale water supply contract between the Village and Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

The Council moved into executive session to consider confidential information related to negotiation with other political subdivisions responding requests for economic development assistance.