Village Council Meeting Recap for December 2021

By Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

The Village Council of North Baltimore met three times in December 2021, with a whole lot of business on their plates.

The first meeting on December 7th, was unusually short, ending shortly after 6:00pm.



Main business at this meeting included hiring Christopher Zeller as a part-time EMT.

Ordinance 2021-30 which was to authorize the Mayor to approve a change order for the Wastewater treatment plant 2020 UV Disinfection project was Tabled by Council. There is on-going disagreement with the companies involved with who is at fault for the improperly completed project, and council will confer with their legal counsel.

Also, representatives from AEP were present to hear the third reading of an ordinance granting AEP an easement for power line construction in the Belmore Road/ New Maplewood Cemetery area.

A third reading was also given to 2 new ordinances that created positions in the Police Department known as Road Sergeant and Administrative Sergeant. These replace the former position known as Assistant Police Chief. These new officer positions will become active in January 2022.

The December 14th Council work began with a Public “Special Meeting” (prior to the Committee of the Whole meeting) for the public to share their concerns on a proposed zoning change within the village limits. Hancock Wood Electric has purchased property on Insley Road, between Eagleville Road and Quarry Road with the hopes of building a 100,000 square foot “spec” building which it could rent/sell to an interested manufacturer, IF the zoning can be changed from R-1 , Low Density Residential to M-2, General Industrial.

The Public was invited to attend the meeting to voice their thoughts and have their questions answered. John Burton, of nearby “Eagle Landing”; Bud Straley, property owner to the immediate west of the ground in question; and Jeff and Amy Tietje, homeowners on the east side of I-75 across from the property in question were present. Also present was Todd Dickerson, hired Economic Development consultant for the Village of North Baltimore, who helped answer questions about the proposed development of the land in question. Most of the questions asked about sound buffers, noise, fumes, emissions, flooding, roads, catch basins, retention ponds, type of business that would occupy the business, and where the entrance would be located. (None of the Public participants are residents inside the Village of North Baltimore limits.)

Following the public participation segment, the Village Council voted 6-0 to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2021-31, which amends the zoning district map from R-1 to M-2 for Parcel F23-310-2500000-14000.

The Special meeting adjourned at 6:28pm and reconvened into the Committee of the Whole, led by Village Council President Mike Julien.

On Tuesday, December 21st, the Council met for their final time for 2021. Councilman Aaron Patterson was absent.

It was the final meeting for Councilmen Aaron Patterson and Tim Engard who served full terms they were elected to, and for Mike Soltis who filled a vacancy twenty-five months ago. Councilman Bill Cook also filled a vacancy for a term that is now completed, and successfully ran for election in November 2021 to continue as a Council member for four more years.

Mayor Goldner told the Council members, “I appreciate all of your work.”

Councilman Soltis, who served as the Chairman of the Public Safety Standing Committee this year stated, “I like the way the Chiefs (Lafferty, Walter, Francisco) all look out for the Village”

The Mayor stated there have been 4 applications received for the vacant Village Administrator position.

Finance Officer Tony Swartz reported the final village income tax payment had been received and was higher than last year. He also reported he had just found out about a new grant for building demolition projects that is available in each county, and that is supposed to be first come, first served. “When I called the County Administrator Andrew Kalmar, he hadn’t even heard of it yet, so that could be good for us. I also contacted Henry Township to tell them about it,” Swartz said.

The January 4,, 2022 meeting will begin at 4:30pm with a working session for the newly elected members of council, followed by the first regularly scheduled Council Meeting for 2022.

This meeting will be held at Hancock- Wood Electric’s Community Room (where NB residents vote on election days) to accommodate the public who want to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the new council members: Dee Hosmer, Paula Beaupry, Tim Pelton, Bill Cook.

